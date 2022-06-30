"Should go back to domestic cricket" - Misbah-ul-Haq on how Virat Kohli can find his lost touch

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq believes star Indian batter Virat Kohli should start playing domestic cricket to get back into form. He has suggested that it will boost the right-hander's confidence and he can then successfully overcome the lean patch.

Speaking on the YouTube channel ICA Sports, he opined that Virat Kohli would find his lost rhythm if he restarted playing domestic cricket. Misbah believes the batter will once again be an unstoppable force in international cricket if he takes that route.

He stated:

"He should go back to domestic cricket and score big runs there. Bowling may be of any standard, but that will help him get back into rhythm. The mind will start telling you that you've scored big runs. Once he gets his confidence back, it won't matter who the opposition is or what the conditions are. He'll start scoring runs."

Meanwhile, much to the delight of his fans, Virat Kohli showcased encouraging form during Team India's four-day warm-up match against Leicestershire XI. The seasoned campaigner slammed a fine half-century in the contest and seems all set for the crucial England Test.

"Virat Kohli is trying to dominate the bowlers as there's an ego and pride" - Misbah-ul-Haq

The former cricketer stated that while Kohli is making a few technical mistakes, there are also certain other reasons for his recent underwhelming run. He pointed out that the player looks to go very hard at the bowlers and tends to overdo it on many occasions.

He highlighted that the 33-year-old has played a lot of matches in recent months and is now under immense pressure. Misbah-ul-Haq added:

"Virat Kohli looks to chase outside-off deliveries a lot and has been dismissed in that manner multiple times. We can see the technical issues, but the reason why he is doing that is because of mental issues. He is trying to dominate the bowlers as there's an ego and pride. But somewhere he is overdoing it. He is playing more and more pressure and the pressure is mounting on him."

Kohli has an opportunity to silence his critics by making an impact with the bat in the upcoming rescheduled fifth Test against England. Team India and England are slated to lock horns in the red-ball fixture from July 1 at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

