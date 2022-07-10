[Watch] MS Dhoni spotted having a chat with Ravi Shastri at Trent Bridge during 3rd T20I between India and England

Former India captain MS Dhoni was spotted in the stands during the side's ongoing third T20I fixture against hosts England at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The cricket star was captured by the cameras while having a discussion with ex-head coach Ravi Shastri.

Notably, MS Dhoni was also present in the stadium at Edgbaston for the second T20I of the three-match series. The World Cup-winning skipper traveled to Nottingham alongside his friends to witness the final fixture of the rubber between the two cricketing giants.

Watch the video of MS Dhoni and Ravi Shastri having a chat here:

While MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020, he continues to guide the younger guns of the national team.

He was seen catching up with the likes of Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant after the Men in Blue's 49-run victory over the English side at Edgbaston.

The 41-year-old was also roped in for a mentorship role by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for Team India's T20 World Cup 2021 campaign.

The seasoned campaigner was last seen in action during this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). Much to the delight of his fans, the Ranchi-born cricketer has confirmed that he will participate in the next season of the cash-rich league as well.

England eye a consolation win in the 3rd T20I against India

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian side have showcased tremendous form in the T20I series against England. They have already secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series by winning the first two fixtures.

The hosts will be aiming to salvage some pride by registering a win in the final encounter. Meanwhile, Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bat first in the game.

At the time of writing, England are 150/3 after the completion of 15 overs. Dawid Malan struck a fine half-century and is still at the crease.

The Indian bowlers will have to bowl tidy spells in the death overs to ensure they don't have to chase an imposing total.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far