[Watch] Virat Kohli goes back for 1 after playing poor shot off debutant Richard Gleeson in 2nd T20I vs England

Team India's senior batter Virat Kohli's lean patch continued as he once again fails to make an impact with the bat. The right-hander managed just 1 run off 3 deliveries in the ongoing second T20I against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

On the first ball of the sixth over, Kohli attempted to play a big shot on the leg side against debutant pacer Richard Gleeson. However, he wasn't able to middle the length delivery outside-off.

The ball took the top edge of Kohli's bat and flew towards the backward point region. Dawid Malan completed a fine high catch to send the star batter packing early.

The seasoned campaigner had to pay the price for his poor shot selection and had to take the long walk back. Watch the video of Virat Kohli's dismissal here:

England won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second T20I. India had secured a dominant 50-run win over the hosts in the series opener and England must win the ongoing contest to stay afloat in the three-match series.

England's debutant Richard Gleeson stuns star-studded Indian top order in 2nd T20I

England's 34-year-old pacer, Richard Gleeson, made his T20I debut against India on Saturday (July 9). The right-armer started off brilliantly and managed to claim three crucial wickets in his first two overs.

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was Gleeson's first victim. The seamer, in his second over, dismissed Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant in successive deliveries to give his side the upper hand in the crucial fixture.

At the time of writing, India have put 122 runs on the board from 15.1 overs. However, the visitors have already lost six wickets and the onus is now on Ravindra Jadeja to steady the sip.

Notably, openers Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant stitched together a stunning 49-run stand at the top. However, England have bounced back in the game by picking up wickets at regular intervals.

