India vs England 2025, 3rd T20I: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list, and pitch report

Team India are taking on England in the third T20I at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Tuesday, January 28. The Men in Blue are 2-0 up in the five-match series and will look to take an unassailable lead with yet another victory in Rajkot. For England, it's about finding a way to win the contest and stay alive.

India's spinners have been dominant in the T20I series so far. It would be interesting to see how the Englishmen tackle the threat of India's slow bowlers in Rajkot. Varun Chakravarthy has claimed five wickets in two matches at an economy rate of 7.62, while Axar Patel has picked up four scalps at an economy rate of 6.75. Pacers Hardik Pandya and Arsheep Singh have also been effective.

India's batting stumbled in the previous game, so that is something England will look to target again. Tilak Varma has been in fantastic form in the T20I format. However, skipper Suryakumar Yadav has been short of runs lately. The 360-degree batter will be keen to rediscover his rhythm.

Today's IND vs ENG toss result

India have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Skipper Suryakumar said:

“[The wicket] Looks nice and hard. Doesn't look like it's going to change a lot. It's a sporting track."

The Men in Blue have made one change. Arshdeep Singh has been rested, so Mohammed Shami comes in. England are going in with the same XI, but Jamie Smith will keep wickets as Phil Salt has got a little stiff calf.

IND vs ENG - Today's match playing XIs

India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Dhruv Jurel, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy

England: Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith (wk), Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Today's IND vs ENG pitch report

The wicket looks like a good one for batting. Both teams should enjoy batting on the track. Because of the nature of the surface, the team batting second also remains in the contest. Dew is unlikely to be a factor.

Today's IND vs ENG match complete players list

India squad: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana

England squad: Philip Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Jacob Bethell, Rehan Ahmed, Saqib Mahmood, Gus Atkinson

IND vs ENG - Today's match umpires

Umpires: KN Ananthapadmanabhan, Rohan Pandit

Third umpire: Nitin Menon

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

