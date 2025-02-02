India vs England 2025, 5th T20I: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list, and pitch report

India are taking on England in the fifth and final T20I of the five-match series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, February 2. The Men in Blue clinched the series in Pune by registering a 15-run win to take an unassailable 3-1 lead. They will be keen to end the series with a 4-1 scoreline. For England, they would like to end the five-match series on a winning note.

India found themselves in trouble more than once in Pune, but found players to bail them out. Batting first, they slipped to 12-3 after two overs. However, Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya cracked rapid fifties to take the Men in Blue past 180. In the chase, England hammered 62 in the powerplay. However, Ravi Bishnoi (3-28), Harshit Rana (3-33) and Varun Chakravarthy (2-28) bowled India to victory.

There are still some concerns for the hosts heading into the Mumbai T20I. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav has been woefully short of runs, while Sanju Samson also has had a forgettable series, constantly troubled by the short ball. There are also question marks over Mohammed Shami, who has played only one game.

Today's IND vs ENG toss result

England have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Jos Buttler described the wicket as a good one.

The visitors have made one change as Mark Wood comes back to their playing XI. For India, Mohammed Shami is in for Arshdeep Singh.

IND vs ENG - Today's match playing XIs

India: Sanju Samson (w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy

England: Philip Salt (w), Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Today's IND vs ENG pitch report

It's a red soil pitch. Nick Knight reckons there are a few cracks, but not much grass near the full length early. There's some grass cover around the good length area, so there might be some movement for the pace bowlers, he reckons. Knight wants England’s pacers need to target the stumps a lot more.

Today's IND vs ENG match complete players list

India squad: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, Ramandeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar

England squad: Philip Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Mark Wood, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Smith, Rehan Ahmed

IND vs ENG - Today's match umpires

Umpires: Rohan Pandit, Virender Sharma

Third umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

