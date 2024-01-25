India vs Ireland, U-19 World Cup 2024 telecast channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

India will face Ireland in their second Group A match of U-19 World Cup 2024 at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Thursday, January 25. The Men in Blue won their opening match of the tournament, hammering Bangladesh by 84 runs. On the other hand, Ireland got the better of United States by seven wickets in their first match before going down to Bangladesh by six wickets.

Sent into bat after losing the toss against Bangladesh in their opening match, India posted 251/7 in their 50 overs. Opener Adarsh Singh top-scored with 76 off 96 balls, while skipper Uday Saharan chipped in with 64 off 94 balls. The lower-order batters also contributed handy 20s. For Bangladesh, Maruf Mridha claimed 5/43.

India were brilliant with the ball and restricted Bangladesh to 167 in 45.5 overs. Saumy Pandey starred with 4/24, while Musheer Khan claimed 2/35. Mohammad Shihab James top-scored for Bangladesh with 54 off 77, but India went on to register a comfortable win.

India vs Ireland, U-19 World Cup 2024 telecast channel list in India

In India, the U-19 World Cup 2024 matches are being live telecast on Star Sports network channels.

As per the Disney Star TV guide, the live telecast of the India vs Ireland 2024 U-19 World Cup match will be available on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. The game will start at 1:30 PM IST.

IND vs IRE, U-19 World Cup 2024 live streaming in India

The live streaming of the India vs Ireland U-19 World Cup 2024 match will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app and website in India.

Fans can watch the live action for free on the Disney+ Hotstar app on their smartphones. However, for web, they will have to subscribe to a plan to watch the game.

India are currently on top of the Group A points table

India are on top of the U-19 World Cup 2024 points table in Group A. They have two points after one match, with a net run rate of +1.680. Ireland are second, with two points from two games and a net run rate of +1.171.

Bangladesh also have two points from two games, but are below Ireland due to their net run rate of -0.667. United States are placed last in the Group A table. They have played one and lost one and have a net run rate of -2.674.

After their match against Ireland, India will face United States in their final Group A clash on January 28.

