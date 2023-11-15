India vs New Zealand 1st semi-final, 2023 World Cup Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Team India will take on New Zealand in the first semi-final of the 2023 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 15. The Men in Blue topped the league stage of the ICC event, winning nine out of nine matches. The Black Caps, on the other hand, finished fourth, with five wins and four losses.

It is no secret that hosts India have been absolutely dominant in the 2023 World Cup. The seasoned duo of Virat Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma have led from the front with the bat. While Kohli (594 runs) is the leading run-getter, Rohit has slammed 503 runs at a strike rate of 121.50. The bowlers too have done a great job, sharing the spoils.

If we look at New Zealand, their performance so far has been a mixed bag. They began with the bang, winning their first four matches, but then lost four in a row, before returning to winning ways in their last league game. The Kiwis in knockouts, though, are a different beast. Team India don’t need to be reminded of that.

India vs New Zealand 1st semi-final, 2023 World Cup: Telecast channel list in India

The India vs New Zealand 2023 World Cup semi-final will be live telecast on Star Sports network channels in India. According to the Disney Star TV guide, the IND vs NZ knockout game will be live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

The coverage of the first semi-final will begin at 12:00 PM IST, while the game will start at 2:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:30 PM IST.

India vs New Zealand 1st semi-final, 2023 World Cup: Live streaming in India

The live streaming of the India vs New Zealand 2023 World Cup semi-final match will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app and website. Cricket fans can watch live streaming of the knockout match for free on the mobile app.

India vs New Zealand 1st semi-final, 2023 World Cup: Squads

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna.

New Zealand squad: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Will Young, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson.