IND vs NZ 2021, 2nd T20I: Who won yesterday's match?

India thumped New Zealand by seven wickets in the second T20I in Ranchi on Friday to clinch the three-match series with a game to go.

After winning the toss and sending the Kiwis in to bat, India bowled wonderfully to restrict New Zealand to 153 for 6. Team India’s captain and vice-captain, Rohit Sharma (55 off 36) and KL Rahul (65 off 49), then led by example as the Men in Blue eased to the target in 17.2 overs.

India made a solid start in the chase of 154, reaching 45 for no loss at the end of the powerplay. Rahul began the innings by edging Tim Southee for four behind the wickets before caressing two length balls from Trent Boult for boundaries.When New Zealand introduced Adam Milne in the fourth over, the Indian openers enjoyed his pace. Rahul whipped a ball on middle and leg to the midwicket boundary, while Rohit deposited a short ball over the ropes with ease.

The last over of the powerplay began with Rahul launching Boult for a maximum over cover. Following a couple of quiet overs, Rohit clobbered Mitchell Santner for two sixes. After smacking a back-of-a-length delivery over midwicket, he launched a length ball over wide long-on. New Zealand could have had Rohit in the same over, but Boult failed to latch on to a miscued slog sweep running in from long-on. India were 79 for 0 at the halfway stage.

Rahul reached his fifty in style, slapping Milne for a maximum over wide long-off. He flicked the next ball between deep square and fine leg for four and India cruised towards the target. The opening partnership added 117 before Rahul mistimed a slower ball from Southee to deep square leg.

Rohit also brought up his half-century in dominant fashion, slamming Milne for a six to fine leg. He fell just before India were to cross the finish line. On 55, he was outwitted by a Southee cutter and presented a simple catch to cover. Suryakumar Yadav (1) then dragged one from the Kiwi skipper back on to the stumps as India again made things tougher for themselves.

But Rishabh Pant finished off the match in commanding fashion, walloping Jimmy Neesham for consecutive sixes. After sending a length ball over deep midwicket, he brought up the winning runs by lofting a straight six.

Indian bowlers make brilliant comeback after Kiwis get off to flier

Harshal Patel celebrates a wicket with Rohit Sharma. Pic: Getty Images

India's bowlers made an excellent comeback to restrict New Zealand to 153 for 6 after the visitors got off to a flying start. Sent into bat after losing the toss, Martin Guptill (31 off 15) threw his bat at almost every ball. He was dismissed with the New Zealand score on 48 in the 5th over, after which the Indian bowlers tightened the screws.

Guptill mistimed the first two balls of the innings from Bhuvneshwar Kumar but still managed to find the boundary on both occasions. India could have had the New Zealand opener with the fourth ball of the first over. However, Rahul could not hold on to a tough chance running back from mid-off. The over ended with a lofted drive for four as 14 came off the first six balls.

Daryl Mitchell took on Deepak Chahar at the other end. After thumping a drive to the left of mid-on for four, he crashed the next ball past the bowler and the umpire for another boundary. When Bhuvneshwar was brought back for a second over, nothing changed as Guptill and Mitchell helped themselves to a six and a four each.

Chahar delivered the big breakthrough for India. After he was smacked for a six over his head, the pacer got Guptill to top-edge a short ball straight up the the air. Although a few other batters were among the runs, New Zealand could never regain control of the innings.

Mark Chapman (21 off 17) perished to Axar Patel, slicing a tossed up delivery to long-off. The left-arm spinner could have had Glenn Phillips as well but a nervous Venkatesh Iyer dropped the catch at long-off after juggling the ball. Harshal Patel got his maiden international wicket when he forced Daryl Mitchell (31) to mishit a cutter to long-on.

Phillips managed to find a few crucial boundaries but India stayed ahead as Tim Seifert (13) reversed-scooped a carrom ball from Ravichandran Ashwin to short third man.

The 17th over of the innings began with Phillips clobbering Harshal for a maximum over wide long-on. However, the debutant had his revenge in the same over as he had Phillips (34) caught at deep square leg. James Neesham (3 off 12) struggled to get going as New Zealand eventually crawled past 150.

IND vs NZ 2021, 2nd T20I: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday’s India vs New Zealand match?

After a long wait, Harshal made a memorable debut for India. He came up with an astute spell, finishing with 2 for 25. He got the key scalps of Mitchell and Phillips.

Ashwin was very difficult to get away. He conceded only 19 in his four overs and outfoxed the dangerous Seifert. When India batted, Rahul scored a sublime 65 while Rohit carried on his good form and contributed a fine 55.

For New Zealand, Guptill made a blazing 31 off 15 while Mitchell and Phillips also contributed 30s. Captain Southee was the only saving grace for the Kiwis in the bowling department. He registered figures of 3 for 16, dismissing Rohit, Rahul and Suryakumar.

Harshal was named Player of the Match for his excellent display.

