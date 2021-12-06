"I should have converted the sixty" - Indian opener Mayank Agarwal after missing out on a second century in Mumbai Test

Mayank Agarwal starred with the bat for India in the Mumbai Test against New Zealand. Thanks to Agarwal's efforts, along with an all-round performance from their bowlers, India thumped the Kiwis by 372 runs.

An untimely injury to KL Rahul opened the doors for Agarwal, who grabbed the opportunity with both hands. He scored a big hundred in the first innings but was a little disappointed to miss out in the second essay.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Mayank Agarwal said:

"I didn't give the second hundred in the match much thought, but I should have converted the sixty. It feels great to be back in the game, and this knock is very meaningful to me. I didn't alter anything from Kanpur; all I had to do was maintain mental discipline and perseverance."

Mayank Agarwal racked up a 150 in the first innings despite New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel wrecking havoc with a 10-wicket haul. He followed up with a timely 62 in the second innings to help India post a mammoth target of 540 runs. Virat Kohli's side then bowled the Kiwis out for 167 runs to secure a convincing win.

Agarwal accumulated 242 runs in total from four innings at an average of 60.50 to finish as the highest run-scorer in the series.

"He instructed me not to focus about technique in the middle of a game" - Mayank Agarwal on new Indian coach Rahul Dravid

Agarwal was under the pump coming into this game having failed in the first Test in Kanpur. However, the batsman from Karnataka thrived in Mumbai, leading from the front as India accumulated 325 in the first innings.

When asked about head coach Rahul Dravid's advice ahead of the Mumbai Test, Agarwal said:

"The technique won't always be the finest, and it won't always guarantee runs, but the desire to fight is crucial. Rahul sir instructed me not to focus about technique in the middle of a game, and that this is the method that has gotten me runs."

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar also had a piece of advice for Mayank Agarwal. The legendary batsman was seen talking to Agarwal about the latter's batting.

"Sunny sir advised me to keep my bat low and open up my left shoulder early in the innings," he continued.

Meanwhile, India are scheduled to travel to South Africa this month for three Tests followed by the same number of ODIs. Mayank Agarwal is expected to make the squad after his stellar display against New Zealand.

"We will relish the abroad challenge in South Africa, so we're looking forward to that too," Agarwal concluded.

The first Test between India and South Africa is scheduled to commence on December 26 in Centurion.

