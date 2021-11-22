IND vs NZ 2021: "Terrific team performance"-Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant and other Team India stars celebrate their T20I series on social media

India won their final T20I series of 2021 by beating New Zealand 3-0. New captain Rohit Sharma led the side exceptionally well and proved why he is one of the best T20 skippers in the world.

Sharma won the toss in all three matches. He decided to bowl first in two matches, while in the final game, India batted first. The New Zealand team gave the Men in Blue a run for their money in Jaipur. However, they could not continue in the same vein in Ranchi and Kolkata.

Some key players in the Kiwi squad skipped the series, but even India did not have their strongest T20I team. It was a battle of almost evenly-matched teams, where the Men in Blue prevailed 3-0.

Speaking of the India vs New Zealand T20I that happened last night at Eden Gardens, the Indian cricket team batted first and scored 184 runs. Captain Rohit Sharma was the totop-scorerith a 31-ball 56. Meanwhile opposition skipper Mitchell Santner took three wickets for the Kiwis.

Chasing 185 to avoid a whitewash, New Zealand failed to build a big partnership. Martin Guptill scored a half-century, but the wickets kept tumbling from the other end. Eventually, New Zealand were bowled out for just 111 runs in 17.2 overs.

Axar Patel was adjudged the Man of the Match for his spell of 3/9. He accounted for the wickets of Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman and Glenn Phillips in the powerplay overs.

Harshal Patel took two wickets and was the most successful Indian pacer in the game.

Team India and New Zealand now face each other in a two-Test series. It starts on November 25 at Kanpur.

Team India players celebrate the series win against New Zealand on social media

Here's how the Indian cricket team stars reacted to their 3-0 series win against New Zealand:

Akshar Patel @akshar2026 Happy to finish the series with another terrific team performance. Thankful and grateful for all the support. Onto the Tests 🇮🇳 Happy to finish the series with another terrific team performance. Thankful and grateful for all the support. Onto the Tests 🇮🇳 https://t.co/x6LeLgvy36

