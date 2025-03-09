India vs New Zealand, 2025 Champions Trophy Final: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Team India are taking on New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The two sides clashed at the same venue a week back in the group stage, with the Men in Blue registering a 44-run win. However, the result would count for little as all that will matter is who steps up on the big day to clinch the crown.

India are undefeated in the tournament. They cruised through the group stage before getting the better of Australia, without most of their frontline bowlers, in the first semifinal. Virat Kohli has been in excellent form, while Shreyas Iyer has also been among the runs. The spinners and Mohammad Shami have done well, but skipper Rohit Sharma needs to deliver with the willow.

New Zealand have also been exceptional barring the reverse against India. They dominated Pakistan and Bangladesh in the group stage before hammering South Africa in the second semifinal in Lahore. Rachin Ravindra has two tons in three innings, while Kane Williamson is also among the runs. With the ball, skipper Mitchell Santner has led from the front, picking seven wickets.

Today's IND vs NZ toss result

New Zealand have won the toss and opted to bat first. Mitchell Santner said:

"Looks like a pretty good wicket, similar to the one we played India here a week ago. We want to put up runs on the board and see what happens.”

New Zealand have made a forced change - Matt Henry is unavailable due to injury, so Nathan Smith comes in. India are going in with an unchanged playing XI.

IND vs NZ - Today's match playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

New Zealand: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Kyle Jamieson, Will O'Rourke, Nathan Smith

Today's IND vs NZ pitch report

“The surface looks like a pretty dry one. This is bone dry and it is a used wicket. You win the toss and bat first on this surface. It will get harder and harder to bat as the game goes on. Pace off will be the way to go for the bowlers. It will turn a little bit. - Ramiz Raja and Aaron Finch

Today's IND vs NZ match complete players list

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Rishabh Pant

New Zealand: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Will O'Rourke, Nathan Smith, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy

IND vs NZ - Today's match umpires

Umpires: Paul Reiffel, Richard Illingworth

Third umpire: Joel Wilson

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle

