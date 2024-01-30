India vs New Zealand Super Six match, U-19 World Cup 2024 telecast channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

India will take on New Zealand in a Group 1 Super Six match of the U-19 World Cup 2024 at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Tuesday, January 30. The Men in Blue qualified for the Super Six round by topping Group A, winning all three of their matches and registering a net run rate of +3.240. The Kiwis finished second in Group D, with four points and a net run rate of +0.387.

After thumping wins over Bangladesh and Ireland, India maintained their unbeaten run in the U-19 World Cup 2024, getting the better of the United States by 201 runs in their third and final Group A game. Sent into bat by the US, India hammered 326/5 in their 50 overs. Arshin Kulkarni top-scored with 108 off 118 balls, while Musheer Khan slammed 73 off 76.

India’s bowlers also came up with an fantastic effort to restrict the opposition to 125/8 in 50 overs. Naman Tiwari was the standout performer, with figures of 4/20 from nine overs, while Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey, Murugan Abhishek and Priyanshu Moliya claimed one wicket each.

India vs New Zealand Super Six match, U-19 World Cup 2024 telecast channel list in India

In India, the U-19 World Cup 2024 games are being live telecast on Star Sports network channels. As per the Disney Star TV guide, the live telecast of the India vs New Zealand U-19 World Cup 2024 Super Six match will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 HD channels. The match begins at 1:30 PM IST.

India vs New Zealand Super Six match, U-19 World Cup 2024 live streaming in India

The live streaming of the India vs New Zealand U-19 World Cup 2024 Super Six match can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website in India.

Fans can catch the live action for free on the Disney+ Hotstar app on their smartphones. However, for the web, they will have to subscribe to a plan to watch the game.

After the match against New Zealand, Team India will face Nepal in their next Super Six match at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Friday, February 2. Nepal finished third in Group D, with two points from three matches.

