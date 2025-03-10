India vs New Zealand: Who won yesterday’s 2025 Champions Trophy final match?

India beat New Zealand by four wickets in yesterday's 2025 Champions Trophy final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium to lift the ICC crown for the third time. Batting first after winning the toss, the Kiwis were held to 251-7 as Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav picked two wickets each. Skipper Rohit Sharma (76 off 83) then starred with the bat as India got home in 49 overs.

Ad

The Men in Blue got off to a terrific start in the chase as Rohit and Shubman Gill added 105 for the first wicket in under 19 overs. The Indian captain was the dominant partner in the stand, finding boundaries at will. It needed another stunning one-handed catch from Glenn Phillips at short extra cover to send Gill on his way for 31 off 50 balls.

New Zealand's spinner tightened the screws on India after the first wicket as Virat Kohli (1) was trapped lbw by Michael Bracewell. With two wickets falling at the other end, Rohit reined himself in briefly. When he tried to break the shackles, he was stumped off Rachin Ravindra's bowling. At 122-3 at the start of the 27th over, New Zealand were back in the contest.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Shreyas Iyer (48 off 62) and Axar Patel (29 off 40) steadied the ship, adding 61 for the third wicket. Both set batters, however, threw their wickets away to keep the Kiwis interested. KL Rahul (34* off 33), though, held his nerve, while Hardik Pandya came in and smashed a run-a-ball 18. Ravindra Jadeja (9*) then hit the winning runs, pulling Will O’Rourke for a four past deep square leg.

Indian spinners restrict New Zealand to below par score

Batting first after winning the toss, New Zealand got off to a brisk start as Rachin Ravindra (37 off 29) and Will Young (15 off 23) added 57 in 7.5 overs. The partnership was broken when Chakaravarthy trapped Young leg before. Kuldeep then knocked over Rachin with his first ball and took a simple caught and bowled to dismiss Kane Williamson for 11.

Ad

India dominated proceedings after picking up the three wickets quickly. Daryl Mitchell contributed 63, but it was a labored effort, which came off 101 balls and featured only three fours. A fine half-century from Bracewell (53* off 40) pushed the Kiwis past the 250-run mark.

India vs New Zealand: Who was Player of the Match in yesterday’s 2025 Champions Trophy final?

Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep stood out with the ball for India, claiming two scalps each. With the bat, Rohit led from the front, hitting seven fours and three sixes.

Ad

Ad

For New Zealand, Bracewell scored a fine fifty and picked up 2-28 with the ball. Skipper Mitchell Santner finished with figures of 2-46, dismissing Gill and Iyer.

Team India captain Rohit was named Player of the Final for his 76 off 83 balls.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news