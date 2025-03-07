India vs Pakistan 2025 Champions Trophy match smashes viewership records

The high-octane clash between India and Pakistan in Dubai on February 23 in the 2025 Champions Trophy broke the viewership records. Dubbed as the 'Greatest Rivalry' by Star Sports, the game attracted a total of 20.6 crore TV viewers, which made it the second-most watched cricket game (excluding World Cup).

Ad

Notably, the game registered 11 percent more TV ratings (TVR) than the India-Pakistan game held in Ahmedabad in the 2023 ODI World Cup. The Dubai clash amassed 2,609 crore minutes of TV watch-time.

Here's what JioStar spokesperson said via Business Standard:

“JioStar continues to set new milestones in India’s engagement with major sporting events. With a focus on deep consumer engagement, immersive storytelling, universal access, and impactful marketing, Star Sports has successfully ignited passion for this iconic rivalry. We are committed to further enhancing the fan experience and expanding our audience base.”

Ad

Trending

The Champions Trophy game between the Asian nations saw Suryakumar Yadav, Abhishek Verma, and Tilal Varma among the attendees in the stands. The tournament's brand ambassador Shikhar Dhawan was also present in the stadium.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni and Bollywood actor Sunny Deol were spotted catching the action together in a studio in Dubai. Other film stars like Chiranjeevi, Pushpa director Sukumar, Sonam Kapoor, and Urvashi Rautela also marked their attendance.

What happened in the India vs Pakistan 2025 Champions Trophy game in Dubai?

Ahead of the clash, Pakistan had lost their first game against New Zealand, while India opened their account with a victory against Bangladesh. Hence, it was a must-win game for the Men in Green to stay in the hunt for a top-four spot.

Ad

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first, which didn't yield any result. They lost the wicket of Imam-ul-Haq (10) and Babar Azam (23) early. Although Saud Shakeel (62) and captain Mohammad Rizwan (46) tried well, Pakistan could only manage to score 241. Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for the Men in Blue with three wickets.

India were off to a fine start in the run chase, but captain Rohit Sharma (20) couldn't convert his start into a substantial knock. Nevertheless, Shubman Gill (46) built a 69-run stand with Virat Kohli to put India on the frontfoot.

Then, Shreyas Iyer (56) was a strong support to Kohli, who found his touch in a crucial game. Kohli remained unbeaten on 100 and sealed the chase in 43 overs, while also going past 14,000 runs in the ODI format.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback