"India vs Pakistan was just another match for me" - Sourav Ganguly prioritizes Asia Cup glory over clash against arch-rivals

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly feels that he is more focused on success in the Asia Cup than on the high-octane clash against Pakistan. The Men in Blue are scheduled to face their arch-rivals in their opening clash of the tournament on August 28 at the Dubai International Stadium.

Rohit Sharma’s side will aim to secure the title for the third consecutive time following their success in the 2016 and 2018 editions. The upcoming edition of the tournament will be contested in the T20 format, keeping the 2022 T20 World Cup later this year in mind.

BCCI @BCCI squad for Asia Cup 2022 - Rohit Sharma (Capt ), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Y Chahal, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan. #TeamIndia squad for Asia Cup 2022 - Rohit Sharma (Capt ), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Y Chahal, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Speaking to India Today, Ganguly shared his opinion on the upcoming tournament in the UAE and said:

"I am seeing it as the Asia Cup. I do do not see any tournament as India vs Pakistan. When I used to be in my playing days, India vs Pakistan was just another match for me. I always looked to win the tournament."

The former Indian skipper added:

"India are a good team and they have done very well in the recent times and hopefully they team will give a good performance in the Asia Cup as well."

The Men in Blue have suffered only four losses since the previous T20 World Cup. They seem to be in good rhythm moving into their final leg of fixtures prior to the all-important tournament in Australia.

"I wish I can play cover drive like before" - Sourav Ganguly on the upcoming Legends cricket match

Ganguly will be seen with the bat once again when he leads the Indian Maharajas in the Legends match scheduled for September 16. The star-studded team will play against the Eoin Morgan-led World Giants XI at Eden Gardens.

Hoping that he is in good rhythm for the one-off fixture, Sourav Ganguly said:

"I don't know what will happen. I wish I can play cover drive like before. I wish I could make a connect bat and ball well. I will play just one game. [I] will enjoy the game. It's a game for a good occasion and I am happy to participate in it."

Will Sourav Ganguly turn back the clock with the bat in the contest against the World Giants? Let us know what you think.

