India vs Pakistan on October 6 in Dubai; full 2024 Women's T20 World Cup schedule for Indian team announced 

India's 2024 Women's T20 World Cup schedule came out earlier today (August 26). The Indian women's cricket team will start their campaign against New Zealand Women on October 4 in Dubai.

The blockbuster India vs Pakistan match will take place on October 6 in Dubai, followed by a battle between India and Sri Lanka at the same venue on October 9. India's final group stage match is against defending champions Australia on October 13 in Sharjah.

The start time for India vs Pakistan is 3.30 pm IST, while the start time for all other Indian matches is 7.30 pm IST.

Like the previous edition of the Women's T20 World Cup, 10 teams will participate in the upcoming tournament. India, Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Pakistan are clubbed in Group A, while Group B consists of Bangladesh, England, Scotland, South Africa and West Indies.

The teams in the same group will play against each other once, and then, the top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals. The semi-finals will take place on October 17 and 18, while Dubai will play host to the final on October 20.

India to play 2 warm-up matches before 2024 Women's T20 World Cup group stage

Like every major tournament, the ICC has planned a warm-up round for the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup so that the teams can get accustomed to the conditions and venues.

Initially, the tournament was scheduled to be played in Bangladesh. However, the officials shifted the competition to the United Arab Emirates a few weeks ago in the wake of the political unrest in Bangladesh.

The warm-up matches will happen at the ICC Academy grounds. India will play their first warm-up game against the West Indies on September 29 at 7.30 pm IST. On October 1, the Indian women's cricket team will take on last edition's runner-up South Africa in a warm-up game at the ICC Academy 1 Ground.

