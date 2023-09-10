India vs Pakistan Super 4 match rain updates live: Sunny morning in Colombo, but rain threat remains

Team India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in the Super 4 clash of Asia Cup 2023 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 10. The match will be the third game of the Super 4 round. In the earlier two matches, Pakistan beat Bangladesh by seven wickets at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, while Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by 21 runs in Colombo on Saturday.

India and Pakistan will be meeting in the ongoing Asia Cup for the second time on Sunday. The first clash between the teams at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on September 2 was also marred by rain and ended up producing no result. The Men in Blue were the only team who got to bat.

Taking first strike with the willow after winning the toss, India crumbled to 66/4 amid two frustrating rain breaks as Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer perished cheaply. Hardik Pandya (87 off 90) and Ishan Kishan (82 off 81) then enabled India to recover to 266. There was no further play due to frequent rain and the match had to be called off.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super 4 match: September 10 weather update

Things are not looking all that bright with regard to the weather forecast for the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match in Colombo on Sunday as well.

According to AccuWeather, it will be cloudy in Colombo during the day time with a couple of thunderstorms. There is a 90 percent probability of precipitation, while the cloud cover will be 94 percent.

In the afternoon, the prediction is for considerable clouds with showers and thunderstorms. The probability of precipitation is up to 98 percent. More showers and thunderstorms are predicted during the evening time as well.

Sunny morning in Colombo raises fans’ hopes

While the weather forecast might be gloomy, the day has been on a bright note. Journalists and fans having been sharing pictures on X [formerly Twitter], informing that there has been no rain in Colombo in the morning.

Some have also shared pictures of the bright sky with the sun out.

Reserve day in place for India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match

In case, the India vs Pakistan Super 4 match cannot be completed on Sunday, a Reserve Day has been added specifically for the key clash. The match can thus continue on September 11 if needed. Earlier, only the Asia Cup 2023 final on September 17 was supposed to have a Reserve Day.

Unfortunately, the prediction for the Reserve Day is also not too positive, with rain and thunderstorms forecast on Monday as well.