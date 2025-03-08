"India vs Rest of the world"- Top 10 funny memes ahead of IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final

Team India and New Zealand are all set to square off in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy on Sunday (March 9). The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host this blockbuster encounter.

The Men in Blue beat Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand comfortably in the group stage and reached the semifinal by topping the Group A points table. The Rohit Sharma-led side then registered a four-wicket victory against Australia in the semifinal to seal a spot in the finals.

New Zealand finished second in the same group and then knocked out South Africa in the semifinal at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore to set up a date with the Indian team in the summit clash. New Zealand's last ICC tournament victory came in 2021 when they defeated India in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the final of the Champions Trophy. They expressed their anticipation by sharing hilarious memes on X and Instagram. One of the memes read:

"India vs Rest of the world"

Here are some other top memes:

"He plays spin so comfortably" - Aakash Chopra on Shreyas Iyer ahead of India vs New Zealand 2025 Champions Trophy final

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra recently opined that Shreyas Iyer's performance will be crucial for Men in Blue in the batting department during the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand, considering his prowess against spinners. Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel on the matter, Chopra said:

"I think Shreyas Iyer has only one score less than 30 in all ODIs he has played against New Zealand. Every time he scores the runs. The bowling is very good in the middle overs. You get Mitchell Santner and (Michael) Bracewell there. You might see Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips as well. However, this guy plays spin so well. He plays spin so comfortably that he gets the better of them. So the focus will be on him."

Chopra picked Shubman Gill as another player crucial for India's fortunes with the bat during the Champions Trophy final. He added:

"Shubman Gill started the tournament with a bang, he scored a century and was playing well in the second match against Pakistan as well. However, he has gone slightly down in the two matches after that. If Shubman has to become like Virat, because he is on the path of greatness, so if he has to go there, you have to leave your imprint on the final. If Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill play splendidly, we will write our name on the trophy."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

