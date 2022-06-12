"Don't think Rishabh Pant is the one deciding the team's batting order" - Aakash Chopra ahead of IND vs SA 2nd T20I

Aakash Chopra recently pointed out how Team India's stand-in skipper Rishabh Pant often tries to think outside the box while leading a side. He suggested that the keeper may not be the one deciding the side's batting order in the ongoing series against South Africa.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra mentioned that Rishabh Pant's job will be to make the right bowling changes on the field. He added that when it comes to the batting order, head coach Rahul Dravid is likely the one calling the shots.

The cricketer-turned-commentator reckons that the 24-year-old is not like other captains. He highlighted how Rishabh Pant, on several occasions, had not given Kuldeep Yadav his full quota of overs in IPL 2022, despite the spinner doing well in his first three overs.

"Rishabh Pant does try to think out of the box at times. We've seen that he's not given Kuldeep Yadav his four overs in the IPL, even when he had taken four wickets from his first three. This has not just happened once, but on several occasions. He is a different type of a captain. As far as the batting order is concerned, I don't think Rishabh Pant is the one deciding it. Rahul Dravid would be doing that."

The Rishabh Pant-led Indian side suffered a 7-wicket loss to South Africa in the T20I series opener in Delhi. Post the defeat, many fans had questioned Pant's move of not letting Yuvzendra Chahal bowl his four overs in the contest.

He further added that Hardik Pandya made a significant impact in his comeback outing. Chopra pointed out that the talismanic all-rounder should be India's go-to batter whenever a wicket falls after the 10th over, as he has the ability to change the game with his power hitting.

"We missed Hardik Pandya. He is a gun player and he showed what he can do. While he gave away 18 runs from his over, he did beat the batter on three occasions. It was a strange over. Dwaine Pretorius had come out to attack, and he wasn't scared of getting out."

"India were able to get to 211 because of Hardik's batting towards the end. He gets into a strong base. He isn't that bulky, but the strong base and backlift helps him. I feel that India should send him whenever a wicket falls after the 10th over, even if it's the first wicket."

Pandya dazzled viewers with his quickfire knock against the Proteas on Thursday. The swashbuckler, with his unbeaten knock of 31 off 12 deliveries, helped India register an imposing total of 211.

"I don't think India should make any changes for second T20I" - Aakash Chopra

While the hosts lost the opening contest of the T20I rubber, Chopra believes that they should go ahead with the same starting XI for the upcoming fixture. He remarked that he wouldn't want to introduce changes after just one match.

The former India Test opener mentioned that Arshdeep Singh has done well recently, but he would still have to wait for his chance. Chopra suggested that Harshal Patel has performed well consistently and should not be replaced after just one bad game.

"I wouldn't recommend any changes after just one game unless there's an injury. Arshdeep has been bowling really well and bowls a lot of yorkers. But Harshal too bowls well, usually. He was expensive in one over, but even Bhuvneshwar went for 22 in an over."

"Harshal foxed Pretorius, who was hitting well with his slower ball. I just feel that he missed his mark a little bit towards the end. He bowled a lot of short-pitched deliveries and was taken to the cleaners by Rassie van der Dussen. Arshdeep will get his chance, but I don't think India should make any changes for 2nd T20I."

India and South Africa will battle it out in the 2nd T20I of the five-match series on Sunday, June 12. The contest will be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

