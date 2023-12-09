India vs South Africa 2023-24 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Team India are in South Africa for a multi-format tour during which they will play three T20Is, three ODIs, and two Tests. The T20I series, which starts on Sunday, December 10, will hold additional significance keeping in mind the 2024 T20 World Cup, which will be played in the United States and the West Indies in June.

The Men in Blue will be led by Suryakumar Yadav in the T20Is series under whom they recently beat a second-string Australian side 4-1 at home. With both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma rested again, the series provides another opportunity for the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, and Rinku Singh to stake their claim for a place in the 2024 T20 World Cup squad.

The ODI team will be led by KL Rahul with Rohit unavailable for the 50-over matches as well. The series will mark the comeback of Yuzvendra Chahal and Sanju Samson. Sai Sudharsan and Rajat Patidar have also been rewarded for their impressive form and will be keen to make a mark if given a chance.

India vs South Africa 2023-24 telecast channel list in India

Star has bagged the rights to live telecast the India vs South Africa 2023-24 matches in India.

As per the Disney Star TV guide, the series will be live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

India vs South Africa 2023-24 live streaming in India

The live streaming of India’s tour of South Africa 2023-24 in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website.

What happened when India last toured South Africa?

Team India previously toured South Africa in 2021-22 for three Tests and as many ODIs. They began the Test series emphatically, registering a 113-run win at SuperSport Park in Centurion. However, it all went downhill for the visitors from then.

Team India were beaten by seven wickets in the second Test at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. They lost the third Test by the same margin at Newlands in Cape Town to concede the three-match series 2-1.

India fared even worse in the three-match ODI series that followed as they were whitewashed 3-0. The first two one-dayers were played at Boland Park in Paarl, which South Africa won by 31 runs and seven wickets, respectively. Team India fought hard in the third one-dayer in Cape Town, but went down by four runs.