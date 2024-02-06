India vs South Africa Semifinal 1, U-19 World Cup 2024 telecast channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

India will take on South Africa in the first semifinal of the U-19 World Cup 2024 at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Tuesday, February 6. The Men in Blue progressed to the knockouts by topping Group 1 in the Super Six round. On the other hand, South Africa finished second in Group 2.

Having eased into the Super Six with three easy wins, Team India continued their dominance in the second round of their tournament as well. The Uday Saharan-led side hammered New Zealand by 214 runs in their first Super Six match in Bloemfontein. Musheer Khan’s 131 took them to 295/8 batting first. Saumy Pandey then claimed four wickets as the Kiwis were bundled out for 81.

In their second Super Six encounter of the U-19 World Cup 2024, India got the better of Nepal by 132 runs. Skipper Saharan and Sachin Dhas hit tons this time as the Men in Blue scored 297/5 batting first. Another four-fer from Pandey restricted Nepal to 165/9.

South Africa also cruised through the Super Six round in Group 2, beating Zimbabwe by nine wickets and Sri Lanka by 119 runs.

India vs South Africa Semifinal 1, U-19 World Cup 2024 telecast channel list in India

In India, the U-19 World Cup 2024 matches are being live telecast on Star Sports network channels. As per the Disney Star TV guide, the India vs South Africa U-19 World Cup 2024 semifinal match can be watched live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD channels. The game will start at 1:30 PM IST.

India vs South Africa Semifinal 1, U-19 World Cup 2024 live streaming in India

The live streaming of the India vs South Africa U-19 World Cup 2024 Semifinal match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as the website in India.

Cricket fans can watch the live action of the match for free on the Disney+ Hotstar app on their smartphones. For the web, they will need to subscribe to a plan to watch the game.

