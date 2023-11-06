India vs South Africa: What happened in yesterday's match at 2023 World Cup?

India beat South Africa by 243 runs in yesterday’s 2023 World Cup match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. With the triumph, the Men in Blue maintained their unbeaten run in the tournament, having won eight in a row.

Batting first after winning the toss, Team India put up 326/5 on the board as Virat Kohli scored his 49th ODI ton, equaling Sachin Tendulkar’s record on his 35th birthday. Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja then claimed a five-fer as the Proteas were bundled out for an embarrassing 83 in 27.1 overs.

India yet again got off to a blazing start with the bat courtesy of skipper Rohit Sharma, who clobbered 40 off 24 balls, including six fours and two sixes. He was looking good for a lot more when he perished to Kagiso Rabada, brilliantly caught by Temba Bavuma at mid-off. Shubman Gill (23 off 24) then fell to a beautiful delivery from Keshav Maharaj (1/30) that ripped past the batter’s defense and hit the top of off.

With the pitch offering turn, Maharaj slowed down proceedings. However, due to the scintillating start provided by Rohit, Kohli (101* off 121) and Shreyas Iyer (77 off 87) could take their time. The duo batted through the challenging period and ended up featuring in a defining third-wicket stand of 134.

The excellent partnership ended when Shreyas skied an attempted big hit off Lungi Ngidi (1/63). KL Rahul (8 off 17) struggled to get going and fell to a brilliant catch by Rassie van der Dussen off Marco Jansen’s bowling (1/94).

A tired Kohli also lost a bit of momentum as he approached three figures. However, Suryakumar Yadav (22 off 14) and Jadeja (29* off 15) played impressive cameos to give Team India the much-needed push at the death.

Jadeja rips through South Africa’s batting

Chasing a challenging target, the Proteas suffered an early blow as in-form opener Quinton de Kock (5) dragged a length ball from Mohammed Siraj back onto his stumps.

Jadeja then produced a near-unplayable delivery to knock over Bavuma (11). Mohammed Shami was among the wickets again as he had Aiden Markram (9) caught behind with a probing delivery.

Two smart reviews from the Men in Blue then sent Heinrich Klaasen (1) and Van der Dussen (13) on their way to the pavilion. The batters were adjudged lbw to Jadeja and Shami respectively. The twin strikes saw South Africa crumble to 40/5. Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav (2/7) then ripped through the lower order without much trouble.

Who was the Player of the Match in India vs South Africa 2023 World Cup clash?

Kohli was brilliant with his hundred, anchoring India’s innings. Shreyas played another fine hand with the willow. Jadeja had a memorable all-round match. He followed up an impactful cameo with a five-fer.

For South Africa, left-arm spinner Maharaj stifled India briefly with an economical spell of 1/30.

Kohli was named the Player of the Match for his record-equaling 49th one-day hundred on his birthday.