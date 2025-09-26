India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Team India are facing Sri Lanka in the last Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The match has been reduced to a dead rubber since the Men in Blue have already qualified for the final in Dubai, where they will meet Pakistan on Sunday, September 28. As for Sri Lanka, they have been knocked out and would be playing for pride.

Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India are unbeaten in Asia Cup 2025. They topped Group A, with three wins out of three. In their first Super 4 match, they got the better of Pakistan by six wickets in Dubai and then defeated Bangladesh by 41 runs at the same venue. India will be keen to continue the winning momentum.

While the Men in Blue are unbeaten in Asia Cup 2025, they need to show significant improvement in a couple of areas. Their catching has been very poor in the last two games. With the bat, skipper Suryakumar has struggled, while Shubman Gill has failed to convert starts. Team India also did not have a strong finish with the bat against Bangladesh.

Today's IND vs SL toss result

Sri Lanka have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. India have made two changes. Jasprit Bumrah and Shivam Dube have been rested, while Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana come in. For Sri Lanka, Janith Liyange comes in for Chamika Karunaratne.

IND vs SL - Today's match playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (w), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Janith Liyanage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara

Today's IND vs SL pitch report

“The India v Bangladesh game was played on this pitch. It's a good opportunity to get big runs batting first on this surface. This deck looks good to last right through the game. The first three-four overs may do a bit for the quicks.” - Simon Doull and Ravi Shastri

Today's IND vs SL match complete players list

India squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana

Sri Lanka squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Kamil Mishara, Binura Fernando, Janith Liyanage

IND vs SL - Today's match umpires

Umpires: Gazi Sohel, Izatullah Safi

Third umpire: Masudur Rahman

Match Referee: Richie Richardson

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

