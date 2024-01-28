India vs United States, U-19 World Cup 2024 telecast channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

India will take on the United States in match number 23 of the U-19 World Cup 2024 at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Sunday, January 28. This will be the Men in Blue’s last Group A clash in the tournament. India have won both their matches so far and will look to continue their good work at the 2024 U-19 World Cup.

After beating Bangladesh by 84 runs in their opening match of the tournament, India went on to hammer Ireland by 201 runs in their previous clash. Sent into bat after losing the toss, India put up an impressive total of 301/1 on the board.

Musheer Khan top-scored with an entertaining 118 off 106 balls, hitting nine fours and two sixes. Skipper Uday Saharan also played a crucial hand, scoring 75 off 84 balls with the aid of five fours.

Naman Tiwari then starred with 4/53, while Saumy Pandey claimed 3/21 as India bowled out Ireland for 100 in 29.4 overs.

India vs United States, U-19 World Cup 2024 telecast channel list in India

In India, the U-19 World Cup 2024 matches are being live telecast on Star Sports network channels. As per details available on the Disney Star TV guide, the live telecast of the India vs United States 2024 U-19 World Cup match will be available on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD channels.

India vs United States, U-19 World Cup 2024 live streaming in India

The live streaming of the India vs United States U-19 World Cup 2024 match can be watched on the Disney + Hotstar app and website in India.

Cricket fans can enjoy the live action for free on the Disney+ Hotstar app on their smartphones. However, for the web, they will need to subscribe to a plan to watch the match.

India on top in 2024 U-19 World Cup Group A points table

India are in top position in the Group A points table of the 2024 U-19 World Cup. They have four points from two matches and a net run rate of +2.850. Bangladesh are second with four points from three games and a net run rate of +0.374.

South Africa are in first position in Group B, with four points and a run rate of +1.069. Australia are in top place in Group C, with four points from two games, while Pakistan are number one in Group D, with three wins from as many games.

