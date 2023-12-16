Who is Musheer Khan? 5 interesting facts about the all-rounder who could be picked up at the IPL 2024 Auction

The IPL 2024 auction is set to take place on December 19 in Dubai. The 2024 edition of the world's premier T20 franchise tournament will be its 17th season. Teams have already submitted a list of their retained and released players and will be eager to further improve their squads at the upcoming auction.

Players like Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Rachin Ravindra, and Gerald Coetzee will hog the limelight by attracting heavy bids from the teams. On the other hand, several young, uncapped Indians will also have the opportunity to get a life-changing contract from one of the ten sides.

One young domestic player who could be picked up in the IPL 2014 auction is Musheer Khan. Here are five interesting facts about him:

#1 Musheer Khan is one of the youngest players in the auction

Musheer Khan is among a group of 18 players under the age of 19 who will be part of the auction. He was born on February 27, 2005, making him the fifth-youngest player at the IPL 2024 auction.

#2 He is the brother of Sarfaraz Khan

Musheer Khan is the younger sibling of established Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan. Like Musheer, Sarfaraz also burst onto the cricket scene at a very young age. The elder sibling is one of the few Indian players to have played in two U-19 World Cups (2014 and 2016).

Sarfaraz has represented Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, and Delhi Capitals in the IPL. However, he is yet to make a mark in the competition and will also be a part of the auction after being released by DC.

#3 Musheer is part of India's 2024 U-19 World Cup squad

The 2024 U-19 World Cup will commence exactly a month from the date of the IPL 2024 auction. Musheer Khan is going to represent India in the tournament and will look to help the side win a record sixth title.

#4 He has already played three Ranji matches for Mumbai

Despite being just 18 years old, Musheer Khan has already plied his trade for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy. He has scored 96 runs in five innings. The right-handed batter has shown versatility in his batting position by batting in the lower middle order as well as opening the innings for Mumbai.

As far as his bowling is concerned, the left-arm orthodox spinner has scalped two wickets. He picked up 2/11 in a couple of overs in the fourth innings against Assam earlier this year.

He and Prithvi Shaw opened the innings and scored 42 and 379 runs, respectively, as Mumbai won the game by an innings and 128 runs.

#5 He is a potential match-winner

Musheer smashed 127 off just 47 balls and picked up 2/53 in the final of a quadrangular series for the India A U-19s recently. In the U-19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy, he was the fourth-highest run scorer with 438 runs and also picked up the most wickets with 22 scalps.

Having already played with big players such as Suryakumar Yadav, Ajinkya Rahane, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, there is no lack of motivation for Musheer to also represent the senior Indian team one day.