U19 Men's Quadrangular Series 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets after India A vs India B (Updated) ft. Musheer Khan and Naman Tiwari

England Under-19 faced Bangladesh Under-19 in the 3rd Place Play Off of the U19 Men's Quadrangular Series 2023 on Monday, November 27, at the CP Ground in Mulapadu. In the final of the tournament, India A Under-19 locked horns against India B Under-19.

In the first game of the day, England colts won the toss and elected to bat. They posted a total of 303 runs for the loss of five wickets. Hamza Shaikh and Charles Allison played a crucial role for the team scoring 106 runs and 82 runs respectively. Iqbal Hasan Emon was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh, with two wickets for 79 runs in 10 overs.

Bangladesh lost their first three wickets for 53 runs, but the next three batters led them to their second win in the tournament. Skipper Ahrar Amin scored 108 runs off 84 deliveries and remained unbeaten. Jaydn Denly picked two wickets for 43 runs in nine overs.

In the summit clash of the competition, India A won the toss against India B and elected to bat. Arshin Kulkarni and Musheer Khan scored a century each for India A and helped them post a total of 359 runs. Dhanush Gowda took two wickets for 71 runs in 10 overs.

Ansh Gosai scored 115 runs off 85 deliveries for India B and was the highest scorer. However, India B were dismissed for 293 runs in 48.1 overs and lost the match by 66 runs. Naman Tiwari took three wickets for 67 runs in eight overs.

U19 Men's Quadrangular Series 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 RM Patel (IBU19) 7 7 2 568 164 113.6 464 122.41 1 5 76 20 2 AG Gosai (IBU19) 7 7 2 420 199 84 383 109.66 2 - 38 19 3 Hamza Shaikh (ENG19) 7 7 0 409 126 58.42 379 107.91 2 1 40 20 4 Musheer Khan (IAU19) 7 5 1 322 127* 80.5 182 176.92 1 2 27 20 5 SS Dhas (IBU19) 7 7 1 294 135 49 263 111.78 2 - 22 15 6 LM Benkenstein (ENG19) 7 7 1 272 79 45.33 262 103.81 - 2 30 9 7 Ahrar Amin (BD19) 7 7 2 272 108* 54.4 271 100.36 1 2 25 9 8 Ashiqur Rahman Shibli (BD19) 6 6 0 263 135 43.83 306 85.94 1 1 26 8 9 AA Kulkarni (IAU19) 7 7 1 261 100 43.5 298 87.58 1 1 28 8 10 Adarsh Singh (IAU19) 7 7 0 261 92 37.28 283 92.22 - 2 29 5

Rudra Patel finished as the leading run-scorer in the series and the only batter to score over 500 runs in the series. He made 568 runs in seven games at an average of 113.60.

Ansh Gosai remained in the second position on this list of batters with the most runs. He made 420 runs in seven games at an average of 84 and a strike rate of 109.66.

Hamza Shaikh finished in third place with 409 runs in seven innings at an average of 58.42. He is one of the three batters who scored more than one century in the tournament.

Musheer Khan played a match-winning knock of 127 runs in the final. It helped him jump from ninth position to fourth.

Sachin Dhas slipped to fifth place from fourth and scored 294 runs in seven innings.

U19 Men's Quadrangular Series 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 MD 1 SK Pandey (IAU19) 7 7 61.5 301 13 4/11 23.15 4.86 28.53 1 - 3 2 N Tiwari (IAU19) 4 4 31.2 167 12 5/33 13.91 5.32 15.66 - 1 - 3 Musheer Khan (IAU19) 7 7 63 288 12 4/31 24 4.57 31.5 1 - 5 4 J Goyat (IBU19) 5 5 43 243 10 4/34 24.3 5.65 25.8 1 - 2 5 P Vignesh (IBU19) 7 6 57.3 308 10 3/61 30.8 5.35 34.5 - - 1 6 EV Jack (ENG19) 6 6 39.3 321 10 5/57 32.1 8.12 23.7 - 1 - 7 Iqbal Hossain Emmon (BD19) 5 5 40.3 257 9 4/62 28.55 6.34 27 1 - - 8 DR Gowda (IBU19) 5 5 42.1 262 9 5/32 29.11 6.21 28.11 - 1 1 9 JK Denly (ENG19) 6 6 46.3 202 8 3/21 25.25 4.34 34.87 - - 1 10 P Devkar (IBU19) 4 4 31.4 191 7 3/38 27.28 6.03 27.14 - - 1

Saumya Pandey remained in the first place on this list of bowlers with the most wickets. He took 13 wickets in seven games at an average of 23.15.

Naman Tiwari jumped from fourth place to second and ended with 12 wickets to his name.

Musheer Khan slipped to third place from second and finished with 12 wickets in seven games at an average of 24.

Jayant Goyat moved from fifth place to fourth on this list of leading wicket-takers. He picked 10 wickets in five games at an average of 24.30.

P Vignesh took 10 wickets as well at an average of 30.80 and finished in fifth position.