India vs West Indies 100th Test: What is India’s record against West Indies in Test cricket?

Team India and West Indies are all set to clash in the 100th Test against each other on Thursday, July 20, at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad. Both sides first met each other in Test cricket almost 75 years back in 1948.

Delhi hosted the match between November 10-14, which ended in a draw. West Indies batted first and scaled a huge total of 631. Lala Amarnath-led Indian side got all-out for 454 in their first innings and were asked to follow on. In the second innings, they managed to reach 220/6 and end the contest in a stalemate.

Test rivalry between India and West Indies produced many memorable events during the rest of the century. The Caribbean side dominated the proceedings in the majority of the series, however, the trend has shifted in the recent past.

West Indies managed to win 12 series between 1948 and 2002, while India only emerged victorious on two occasions. Two series in 1987 and 1994 ended in a draw. However, the fortunes changed in 2002, with India winning each of the last eight Test series against the West Indies since then.

The Caribbean side have also failed to win a single Test against India since 2002. They last beat India in May of that year when Carl Hooper-led side registered a comfortable 155-run victory against Sourav Ganguly's side.

Overall, West Indies still holds the edge in head-to-head record with 30 wins across 99 Tests. India have won 23 games, while 46 matches ended in a draw.

"There has been so much history between the two teams"- India captain Rohit Sharma ahead of 100th Test vs West Indies

Larry Gomes during a Test vs India at Eden Gardens.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the second Test, Rohit Sharma opened up about the history between India and West Indies in Test format on the eve of their 100th match. He said:

“Obviously, there has been so much history between the two teams. It has been happening even before I was born, so that shows the long history. Both teams have played good cricket and have entertained people. I hope this Test match is also like that."

The 100th Test between India and West Indies will commence tonight at 7.30 pm (IST).