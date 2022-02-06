India vs West Indies 1st ODI: Toss result and playing 11s, umpires and pitch report

Having suffered a 0-3 embarrassment in South Africa, Team India will be keen to get their ODI fortunes back on track in the home series against the West Indies. The first of the three one-dayers at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will be India’s 1000th in the format, making them the first team to reach the landmark.

India’s preparations have not been ideal though. Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, and Ruturaj Gaikwad are in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 along with four others from the contingent. Skipper Rohit Sharma confirmed at a press conference on Saturday that Ishan Kishan is the only opening partner available for him in the first ODI. Mayank Agarwal, who was later added to the one-day squad, is still in quarantine.

BCCI @BCCI



Captain - By



Watch the special feature #INDvWI

bit.ly/3LpfolF #TeamIndia first played an ODI in 1974 & today we've reached a momentous occasion of 1000th ODI.Captain @ImRo45 @imVkohli & Head Coach Rahul Dravid share their thoughts on the landmark.- By @Moulinparikh Watch the special feature #TeamIndia first played an ODI in 1974 & today we've reached a momentous occasion of 1000th ODI.👏👏Captain @ImRo45, @imVkohli & Head Coach Rahul Dravid share their thoughts on the landmark. 👍- By @Moulinparikh Watch the special feature 🎥 🔽 #INDvWIbit.ly/3LpfolF https://t.co/d4lkvJ5EHb

The series against West Indies will give the hosts a chance to test their youngsters building up to the 2023 ODI World Cup, which will be held in India. Things are not expected to be easy for India against an inspired West Indies outfit, who recently defeated England 3-2 at home in a T20I series.

IND vs WI - 1st ODI playing 11s

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran (w), Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Akeal Hosein

IND vs WI - 1st ODI opening batters list

As mentioned above, Rohit will be partnered by Ishan at the top of the order. West Indies will open with Brandon King and Shai Hope.

IND vs WI - 1st ODI umpires

On-field umpires: KN Ananthapadmanabhan, Nitin Menon

TV umpire: Anil Dandekar

Match Referee: Manu Nayyar

IND vs WI - 1st ODI pitch report

According to Ian Bishop, the wicket is well-grassed. However, the groundsmen have worked hard to remove live grass from the surface. There are some dry areas so the odd delivery might grip. It looks like a good track to bat on, but dew could be a factor in the second innings.

India vs West Indies - 1st ODI Toss result

India have won the toss and have opted to field. Deepak Hooda will be making his ODI debut.

Explaining his decision to bowl, Indian captain Rohit Sharma said:

“It looks like a good pitch, won't change a lot. Will get better to bat under the lights. (Returning from injury) I am happy to be back, playing for India, good to be back on the field. It's been a couple of months since I played cricket.”

ICC @ICC



Rohit Sharma has called it right in India's th ODI and opted to field first🏏



#INDvWI Toss news from AhmedabadRohit Sharma has called it right in India'sth ODI and opted to field first🏏 Toss news from Ahmedabad 📰Rohit Sharma has called it right in India's 1⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣th ODI and opted to field first🏏#INDvWI https://t.co/bWNRRbpR1Q

Also Read Article Continues below

For the Windies, Kemar Roach, Fabian Allen and Darren Bravo are part of the playing XI.

Edited by Samya Majumdar