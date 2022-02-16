India vs West Indies 1st T20I: Toss result and playing 11s, umpires and pitch report

Having thumped West Indies 3-0 in the ODI series, Team India will be keen to carry their momentum into the T20I series as well. All the three T20 matches will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the first of which will be held on Wednesday.

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma admitted at a press conference on Tuesday that they are looking at the series as an opportunity to try out players and combinations with the T20 World Cup in mind. He also launched a staunch defence of his predecessor Virat Kohli, urging the media to stop putting pressure on him.

BCCI @BCCI



LIVE action starts in a few hours!



#TeamIndia | #INDvWI | @Paytm All set for the T20IsLIVE action starts in a few hours! All set for the T20Is ✅LIVE action starts in a few hours! ⏳#TeamIndia | #INDvWI | @Paytm https://t.co/w9zFRbGS8I

The hosts have been hit by injuries ahead of the T20I series. All-rounder Washington Sundar was recently ruled out and replaced by Kuldeep Yadav. Before that, vice-captain KL Rahul and left-arm spinner Axar Patel were declared unavailable. The fitness issues, though, will give some of the youngsters in the squad a chance to prove their worth.

IND vs WI - 1st T20I playing 11s

India: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (w), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (w), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard (c), Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell

IND vs WI - 1st T20I opening batters list

Team India will open with skipper Rohit Sharma and left-handed batter Ishan Kishan. Brandon King and Kyle Mayers will start the proceedings with the bat for West Indies.

IND vs WI - 1st T20I umpires

On-field umpires: Jayaraman Madanagopal, KN Ananthapadmanabhan

TV umpire: Virender Sharma

Match Referee: Manu Nayyar

IND vs WI - 1st T20I pitch report

According to Ajit Agarkar, the pitch looks like a good one with nice even covering. The boundaries are not very large either. However, the former India pacer feels the surface could slow down. Slower balls could come into play. There is a possibility of dew as well. So it's basically a chasing ground.

India vs West Indies - 1st T20I Toss result

Team India have won the toss and have decided to bowl first. Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi will be making his T20I debut.

Speaking after winning the toss, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma said:

“We are going to bowl first here. I don't want to comment on the pitch as it has played differently every time. We have to prepare ourselves with one eye on Australia (T20 World Cup). We have to keep ticking the boxes.”

BCCI @BCCI



@Paytm #INDvWI Congratulations to Ravi Bishnoi who is all set to make his debut for Team India. Congratulations to Ravi Bishnoi who is all set to make his debut for Team India.@Paytm #INDvWI https://t.co/LpuE9QuUkk

West Indies will be without all-rounder Jason Holder, who hurt himself during practice and is unfit. Roston Chase is replacing him.

Edited by Sai Krishna