IND vs WI 2022: Rohit Sharma inches closer to Virat Kohli in ICC ODI rankings for batters

Rohit Sharma has inched closer to Virat Kohli in the ICC ODI rankings after a match-winning half-century against West Indies last Sunday. Sharma continues to be in third position, but the gap between him and the second-placed Kohli has come down to 19 rating points.

Prior to the first ODI between India and West Indies, Virat Kohli held the second position with 836 rating points, whereas Rohit Sharma was 35 rating points behind him. Sharma scored 60 runs off 51 deliveries against West Indies on Sunday and took his tally to 807 rating points.

On the other hand, Kohli's tally dipped to 828 rating points as he managed only eight runs against West Indies.

ICC @ICC Babar Azam still at the top

Rohit Sharma closes in on Virat Kohli

Fakhar Zaman and Joe Root sneak into the top 10



Here’s how things stand after the latest update to the



More details bit.ly/3rBrDU3 Babar Azam still at the topRohit Sharma closes in on Virat KohliFakhar Zaman and Joe Root sneak into the top 10Here’s how things stand after the latest update to the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings for battersMore details 🔹 Babar Azam still at the top🔹 Rohit Sharma closes in on Virat Kohli🔹 Fakhar Zaman and Joe Root sneak into the top 10Here’s how things stand after the latest update to the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings for batters 📈More details 👉 bit.ly/3rBrDU3 https://t.co/JOgc1SpQKm

Babar Azam continues to be the world number one ODI batter with 873 rating points. There were no changes in the top 8, but Fakhar Zaman and Joe Root have pushed Shai Hope out of the top 10. Hope slipped from ninth to 11th spot after scoring eight runs off 10 deliveries against India on Sunday.

There were no changes in the top 10 of the ICC ODI Rankings for bowlers and all-rounders. Trent Boult is the world number one ODI bowler, while Shakib Al Hasan sits atop the all-rounders' charts.

Rohit Sharma dismissed in single digits in second ODI against West Indies

Kemar Roach sent Sharma back to the pavilion in the powerplay overs (Image Courtesy: BCCI)

While Sharma scored a match-winning half-century in the first ODI against West Indies, he lost his wicket for just five runs in the second game. Kemar Roach dismissed him caught behind in the third over.

Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant stabilized the Indian innings after Sharma's departure. The right-left duo added 30 runs for the third wicket. But both lost their wickets in the same over, leaving India at 43 for three after 12 overs.

Also Read Article Continues below

You can follow the live scorecard of the second ODI between India and West Indies right here.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava