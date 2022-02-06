India vs West Indies 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal reaches 100 ODI wickets milestone

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal breached the 100-wicket mark in ODIs in the first game against the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Playing his 60th ODI, Chahal dismissed Nicholas Pooran to reach the landmark.

Introduced into the attack in the 20th over of the innings, Yuzvendra took just three deliveries to claim his first wicket. Chahal tossed up a leg-break that left-hander Nicholas Pooran looked to sweep but failed to connect.

On-field umpire KN Ananthapadmanabhan deemed it not out before skipper Rohit Sharma decided to review it. Replays showed that the ball would have smashed into the middle stump, handing Chahal his 100th ODI wicket.

Chahal became the fifth fastest Indian to reach 100 ODI wickets, behind Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Irfan Pathan. He is just the second spinner among the five quickest Indian bowlers to the landmark, with Kuldeep being the other.

Yuzvendra Chahal scalps three wickets to put India on top

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma inserted the Kieron Pollard-led West Indies to bat upon winning the toss. India got off to the perfect start with Mohammed Siraj getting Shai Hope bowled for eight runs in the third over of the innings.

Washington Sundar then struck twice in one over to get rid of Brandon King and Darren Bravo. With Shamarh Brooks and Nicholas Pooran looking to consolidate, Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed the latter before removing Pollard for a first ball duck.

Pollard was beaten all ends up by a ripping googly that rattled his off pole. Chahal also picked up the wicket of Brooks in his very next over, drawing the outside edge into the gloves of wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant. A successful DRS review, though, meant that India got the decision in their favor.

West Indies are precariously placed at 93/7 after 26 overs. Seamer Prasidh Krishna picked up the 7th wicket, snuffing out Akeal Hosein with a steep short delivery as the batter nicked it into the gloves of Pant.

Edited by Diptanil Roy