India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Toss result and playing 11s, umpires and pitch report

Having already clinched the ODI series 2-0, Team India will look to complete a clean sweep by getting the better of West Indies in an inconsequential third game in Ahmedabad on Friday. The hosts have been the dominant side in both fixtures. The Windies, meanwhile, have had their moments but have failed to capitalize on the same.

India’s batting faltered in the previous ODI as they slipped to 43 for 3. However, Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul played good knocks to rescue the hosts. The inconsistency of wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who opened in the second game, would be a cause of concern for the team.

On the bowling front, pacer Prasidh Krishna stood out. His figures of 4 for 12 justified how well he bowled and stifled the opponents. All-rounder Shardul Thakur also chipped in with a couple of wickets, which would have given him some confidence after a few poor games.

IND vs WI - 3rd ODI playing 11s

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (w), Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

West Indies: Shai Hope (w), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Kemar Roach

IND vs WI - 3rd ODI opening batters list

Shikhar Dhawan, returning after recovering from COVID-19, will partner skipper Rohit Sharma at the top of the order. Meanwhile, Shai Hope and Brandon King will hope to get among the runs for the Windies.

IND vs WI - 3rd ODI umpires

On-field umpires: Anil Dandekar, Nitin Menon

TV umpire: K. N. Ananthapadmanabhan

Match Referee: Manu Nayyar

IND vs WI - 3rd ODI pitch report

It is the same pitch that was used for the last ODI. According to Deep Dasgupta and Ajit Agarkar, the surface looks hard and could aid spinners. The fast bowlers will be able to get some pace and bounce. Might be much better for batting as compared to the previous match.

India vs West Indies - 3rd ODI Toss result

India have decided to bat first after winning the toss, with Rohit Sharma revealing that the hosts have made three changes. While Kuldeep, Shreyas and Dhawan get a game, Rahul, Hooda and Chahal miss out.

West Indies, meanwhile, have made one change to their playing XI. Hayden Walsh is in for Akeal Hosein.

