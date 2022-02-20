India vs West Indies 3rd T20I: Toss result and playing 11s, umpires and pitch report

Having already clinched the series 2-0, Team India will be keen to whitewash West Indies in the T20I series by winning the final match in Kolkata on Sunday. A victory for the hosts would mean that the Windies would return home without a win on the tour. They were earlier hammered 0-3 by the Men in Blue in the one-dayers as well.

Team India were given a scare in the second T20I as Rovman Powell and Nicholas Pooran struck brilliant fifties. Powell batted till the end and even slammed two sixes in the last over from Harshal Patel. But the Indians managed to sneak home by eight runs in the end.

The performance of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who conceded only 29 runs in his four overs and dismissed Pooran at a critical juncture, was heartening for the hosts. Meanwhile, there will be changes in the Indian team, with Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant, who struck fifties in the last match, being rested.

IND vs WI - 3rd T20I playing 11s

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (w), Rohit Sharma (c), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran (w), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh

IND vs WI - 3rd T20I opening batters list

India have a new opening combination in Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan. West Indies will open with Kyle Mayers and Shai Hope.

IND vs WI - 3rd T20I umpires

On-field umpires: KN Ananthapadmanabhan, Jayaraman Madanagopal

TV umpire: Nitin Menon

Match Referee: Manu Nayyar

IND vs WI - 3rd T20I pitch report

According to Ajit Agarkar, the pitch looks a good one to bat on again, although there are a few more bare patches. The bowlers might have to work hard and the dew remains a factor. The team winning the toss should look to chase.

India vs West Indies - 3rd T20I Toss result

West Indies have won the toss and have decided to bowl first. The visitors have made four changes to their side. Hayden Walsh, Fabian Allen, Dominic Drakes and Shai Hope are part of the playing XI for the dead rubber.

India have also made four changes to their team. Pacer Avesh Khan has been handed his T20I debut. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur also get a game.

