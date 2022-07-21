"Greetings from gorgeous Greece" - Hardik Pandya shares picture from his vacation ahead of West Indies series 

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is currently vacationing in Greece following the completion of the white-ball leg of India's England tour. The 28-year-old is enjoying some leisure time ahead of the upcoming five-match T20I series in West Indies.

India and West Indies are scheduled to battle it out in a three-match ODI series from Friday (July 21). Pandya will not feature in those fixtures as he has been rested for the 50-over games.

The talismanic all-rounder will return to cricketing action with the subsequent five-match T20I series against the hosts. He recently took to his Instagram account to give fans a glimpse of his vacation.

Hardik Pandya posted:

"Greetings from gorgeous Greece 🇬🇷 ✨."

Hardik Pandya has been in tremendous form with both bat and ball since this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). He made a comeback to the national side after leading the Gujarat Titans to a championship triumph in IPL 2022.

The flamboyant cricketer emerged as one of the top performers for the Men in Blue in both the ODI and the T20I series against England. He was also adjudged as the Player of the Series for his exceptional performances in the T20I encounters.

India secured a stunning 2-1 series victory over the hosts in both the ODI as well as the T20I series. They will be aiming to come up with similar inspiring performances in their upcoming Caribbean tour as well.

IND vs WI 2022 series to kick off on July 22

India and West Indies will lock horns in the ODI series opener on July 22 at the Queen's Park Oval. The remaining two fixtures of the rubber will also be played at the same venue.

Senior batter Shikhar Dhawan has been appointed as India's stand-in captain for the three 50-over matches. Rohit Sharma will return to lead the side for the T20I series.

India's squad for ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

India's squad for T20Is: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul*, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

*The inclusion of KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav is subject to fitness.

