India vs West Indies T20I Series 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings, telecast and live streaming details

India and West Indies will lock horns in a three-match T20I series, starting on February 16, Wednesday at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

India are entering this T20I series after sweeping the Caribbean team 3-0 in the ODI series. The last time the Men in Blue played a T20I series was back in November 2021 against the Blackcaps. India came out victorious 3-0 in the three-match T20I series.

The series will also be Rohit Sharma’s first full T20I series as the captain. KL Rahul, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar have been ruled out due to injuries. Deepak Hooda, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Kuldeep Yadav have been named replacements for the trio.

India will be using this series as an experiment in both the batting and bowling departments.

West Indies, on the other hand, are entering this series after defeating England 3-2 at home. They will bring the same confidence to this series and will aim for nothing less than a series win. The Caribbean team, under the leadership of Kieron Pollard, will aim to put its best foot forward.

Head-to-head record: India vs West Indies in T20Is

The two sides have played a total of 17 T20Is so far. India have emerged victorious on 10 occasions, while West Indies have won six times. One contest ended without a result.

The two sides last met in a three-match T20I series in India way back in 2019-20 when India won the series 2-1.

India vs West Indies T20I Series 2022: Match schedule & timings (All times in IST)

1st T20I: February 16

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 7:00 PM

2nd T20I: February 18

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 7:00 PM

3rd T20I: February 20

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 7:00 PM

One can follow Sportskeeda's live commentary of the IND vs WI T20I series here.

India vs West Indies T20I Series 2022: Telecast & live streaming details

Fans can catch live action on Star Sports and Hotstar in India.

Here's a list of streaming and telecast details for the IND vs WI T20I series:

India: Star Sports and Hotstar

USA and Canada: Hotstar

India vs West Indies T20I Series 2022: Squads

India

Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Deepak Hooda, Ruturaj Gaikwad

West Indies

Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh Jr.

