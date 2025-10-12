India W vs Australia W, Women's World Cup 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

India Women are facing Australia Women in match number 13 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The Women in Blue began their campaign with two wins before going down to South Africa in their previous match. As for Australia, they have won both their completed games, while one match has been abandoned due to rain.

India need to be at their best to compete with Australia in what will be a crucial World Cup clash. Their batters just haven't come to the party, with the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues failing to make any kind of an impact. They have been heavily dependent on keeper-batter Richa Ghosh to keep them in the contest.

India Women have done a much better job with the ball. However, South Africa exposed their weaknesses in the previous match. Chasing a target of 252, they recovered from 81-5 to get home by three wickets. This is something the Women in Blue should be wary of as they have some big matches coming up.

Today's IND W vs AUS W toss result

Australia have won the toss and have opted to field first. Alyssa Healy said:

“Got quite dewy last night while training, hopefully it slides on to the bat.

The Aussies have made one change to their playing XI. Sophie Molineux comes in for Georgia Wareham. India are going in with an unchanged side.

IND W vs AUS W - Today's match playing XIs

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (w), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Kim Garth, Alana King, Megan Schutt

Today's IND W vs AUS W pitch report

“The pitch looks quite dry, which means it will favor the batters, but spinners will come into play as the match progresses. It's not going to be a one-way traffic. The surface looks hard, good for batters. Bowlers need to hit the right lengths, keep the stumps in play.” - Mithali Raj

Today's IND W vs AUS W match complete players list

India W squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Uma Chetry

Australia W squad: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Sophie Molineux, Heather Graham, Darcie Brown, Georgia Voll

IND W vs AUS W - Today's match umpires

Umpires: Nimali Perera, Sue Redfern

Third umpire: Jacqueline Williams

Match Referee: Michell Pereira

