India W vs South Africa W, Women's World Cup 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

India Women are taking on South Africa Women in match number 10 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. This is the third match for both teams in the tournament. The Women in Blue have two wins out of two. South Africa were hammered in their first match by England, but recovered to beat New Zealand.

India began their campaign with a 59-run win [DLS method] over Sri Lanka in Guwahati before getting the better of Pakistan by 88 runs. The Women in Blue have an impressive head-to-head record against South Africa in ODIs, but the Proteas have the edge if we look at recent World Cup encounters.

While Team India have won both their league games so far, their performances have been far from smooth. The batting department, in particular, needs some sharpening. In their first match, India collapsed to 124-6 before the lower order rescued them. Against Pakistan as well, the top and middle order batters failed to convert starts.

Today's IND W vs SA W toss result

South Africa have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Laura Wolvaardt said:

“Obviously, there is some rain around, so we want to bowl first. The wicket looks like a very nice one. Hopefully, it gets even better.”

Both India and South Africa have made one change each. For India, Amanjot Kaur is back for Renuka Singh Thakur. For South Africa, Tumi Sekhukhune replaces Masabata Klaas.

IND W vs SA W - Today's match playing XIs

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune

Today's IND W vs SA W pitch report

"The pitch is pretty flat with not a lot of grass on it. Spinners might come into action as the match progresses. The weather conditions could be a bit challenging early on. Expect some moisture with the covers being on and it might assist the pacers a bit early on. " - Mithali Raj

Today's IND W vs SA W match complete players list

India W squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Uma Chetry

South Africa W squad: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Chloe Tryon, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Karabo Meso, Annerie Dercksen, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase

IND W vs SA W - Today's match umpires

Umpires: Jacqueline Williams, Kim Cotton

Third umpire: Candace la Borde

Match Referee: Trudy Anderson

