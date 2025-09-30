India W vs Sri Lanka W, Women's World Cup 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

India Women are kicking off their ICC Women's World Cup 2025 campaign with a match against co-hosts Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The Women in Blue are yet to win the coveted trophy. They came close in 2005 and 2017, but had to settle for the runners-up prize.
One major positive for India Women heading into the major event has been the fact that the core of the team has been the same for a few years now. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana will have to shoulder a lot of responsibility in the batting department yet again. Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol and Jemimah Rodrigues are also senior players now.
In the bowling, India Women have proven match-winners like Radha Yadav and Renuka Singh Thakur. There will be high expectations from seasoned all-rounder Deepti Sharma as well. On paper, India have a strong side. Can they translate it into match-winning performances?
Today's IND W vs SL W toss result
Sri Lanka Women have won the toss and have opted to field first. Chamari Athapaththu said:
"I am pretty confident about my bowling unit so we are bowling first. It is a good batting track but there could be some dew later on."
Harmanpreet admitted India Women were also looking to bowl first. The Women in Blue are going in with three spinners and two pacers.
IND W vs SL W - Today's match playing XIs
India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani
Sri Lanka Women: Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (w), Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani
Today's IND W vs SL W pitch report
“To my right 54m, down the ground 67m. It is generally considered good for batting; it'll start to assist the spin bowlers. It's a batting paradise. There could be a bit of seam movement at the start.” - Mithali Raj
Today's IND W vs SL W match complete players list
India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Amanjot Kaur, Shree Charani, Uma Chetry
Sri Lanka Women: Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Dewmi Vihanga, Achini Kulasuriya, Piumi Wathsala Badalge, Udeshika Prabodhani, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Nilakshi de Silva, Imesha Dulani
IND W vs SL W - Today's match umpires
Umpires: Claire Polosak, Eloise Sheridan
Third umpire: Kim Cotton
Match Referee: Shandre Fritz
