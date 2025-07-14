"India will bite back for sure" - Fans react to Shubman Gill-led side's close loss in 2025 ENG vs IND 3rd Test

Fans reacted after India succumbed to a 22-run loss in the Lord's Test against England on Monday, July 14. The win helped the home side to take a 2-1 lead and head to Manchester as a more confident unit.

Ad

India began Day 5 on 58/4 in a chase of 193, with KL Rahul (33*) as the overnight batter. Although Rishabh Pant (9) showed courage by hitting a couple of boundaries despite injury, he was cleaned up by Jofra Archer. Soon after, Archer dismissed Washington Sundar (0) with a sharp catch in his follow-through.

Then, Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy were solid with their defense and successfully countered England's bowling. However, their 30-run stand came to an end when Chris Woakes dismissed Reddy (13) at the stroke of Lunch, which reduced India to 112/8.

Ad

Trending

Jadeja formed a crucial 37-run partnership with Jasprit Bumrah (5) to keep India alive. Although Mohammed Siraj (4) also displayed strong resistance, he was bowled by Shoaib Bashir in an unfortunate manner. As a result, India were all-out for 170 and lost by 22 runs. Jadeja displayed nerves of steel while batting with the tail and remained unbeaten on 61 off 181.

Fans lauded both teams for keeping them hooked until the last delivery of the game. Many noted India's courage despite having their backs against the wall, and think the visitors have a strong chance of leveling the series. One of them wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

Ad

"Fantastic match at Lord’s. Test cricket always best for drama. Spectacular win for England. India fought so well at the end. This series is box office and India will bite back for sure."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are the other reactions:

"What a fight, Siraj, Jadeja, and Bumrah! The whole of India salutes you. It was an incredibly exciting Test match today. Hard luck with that ball hitting the stumps after the defense, but you guys really made England sweat. That in itself is our victory! So proud of you!" one fan tweeted.

Ad

"We may have lost the game, but what a fight we put up till the very end. Yes, the batting faltered early, but the lower order showed heart. In the end, credit to England, but India didn’t go down without swinging. Proud of the fight, disappointed with the result," another posted.

Ultimate Test, Cult classis after a while in Home of cricket... Praise to India's grit, they left with pride. But England especially Stokes put everything on the line and fight tooth and nail.. Congratulations," a fan wrote.

Ad

"Congratulations to England on a hard-fought victory. But let it be said loud and clear—the real winner today was Test cricket. The passion, the drama, the grit, the fight this match had it all. India may have fallen short on the scoreboard, but the spirit, courage, and resilience shown especially by Bumrah and a few others was nothing short of heroic🥹" another tweeted.

Ad

Shubman Gill reflects on India's loss in ENG vs IND 3rd Test

In the post-match presentation, Indian captain Shubman Gill lauded the side's performance despite losing the game. As per Gill, the key reason behind their failing to chase down the score was due to the absence of a big partnership. He said (via Cricbuzz):

"Extremely proud. Five days of hard-fought cricket and it comes down to the last session, last wicket and tremendously proud of the effort. I was pretty confident (about the chase). With plenty of batting left I was pretty confident, but the way England kept attacking, we wanted to have maybe a couple of 50-run partnerships in our top-order, we weren't able to do that and they played better than us."

Ad

Gill also praised Ravindra Jadeja's valiant knock and his partnership with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

"He (Jadeja) is very experienced, and didn't want to give him any message. I think he was batting really well with the tail and I just wanted him and the tail-enders to bat as long as possible."

The fourth Test fixture between India and England will be played from July 23 to 27 at Old Trafford, Manchester.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Rathi Tejas is a Sports journalist and editor who has a special focus on Cricket and MMA at Sportskeeda. A former district-level cricketer, he has a work experience of more than 4 years and engages in ethical and accurate reporting by relying on trusted outlets and staying away from speculative publications for the benefit of his audience.



A Master's degree holder in Engineering, Tejas began his journey as a sports fan after watching a live match on television in his childhood. His favorite Sports athlete is Yuvraj Singh due to the superstar allrounder's match-winning performances, and his contributions in 2011 World Cup left a lasting impact on him.



Tejas, who has plied his trade at reputed organizations like CricTracker, One Cricket, and Sports Tiger in the past, feels his Cricket articles being viral in India and Bangladesh are a highlight of his professional life so far.



In his free time, he likes to listen to music, and indulges the adventurer within himself by travelling to new locations. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news