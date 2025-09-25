"India will have to improve” - Former all-rounder points out major batting concern after Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 win over Bangladesh

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan outlined finishing as a major issue for Suryakumar Yadav and co, following the 41-run win over Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage. The Men in Blue stumbled in the second half of the innings after a dominant opening partnership at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, September 24.

After being put into bat first, Team India were comfortably placed at 96-2 at the halfway mark. But a mini-collapse reduced the team to 129-5 in the 15th over. All-rounders Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel put on 39 runs for the sixth wicket off 33 deliveries, where the latter struggled to score 10 runs off 15 deliveries.

Bangladesh carried nearly all of the momentum ahead of the run chase after conceding only 13 runs off the last two overs. Irfan Pathan predicted that India's struggles in this department might lead them to trouble during the more challenging assignments on the horizon.

"India were 110 at one stage after Abhishek Sharma got out, and you expect to get 200 from there, but they could not even score 170. Apart from Hardik Pandya, the other lower middle-order batters, it seems like they need to work hard if they need to be successful in that finishing role. Eventually, at the big stage, not Asia Cup, they might not need it here, but there will be a time where India will have to improve their finishing, especially the lower middle order batters who are used to batting in the top or middle order," Irfan Pathan said on his YouTube channel.

India's botched middle-order outing began with a massive batting order shake-up that saw Shivam Dube come in at No.3. Hardik Pandya was promoted ahead of Tilak Varma, while Axar Patel was sent in ahead of Sanju Samson to make up a bizarre batting setup altogether.

Irfan Pathan understood the rationale behind sending Shivam Dube up the order, considering the circumstances, but opined that the likes of Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma cannot function in such positions in the lower middle-order.

"The match-up was right there, but Sanju Samson had to bat quite low, Tilak Varma also got demoted. It is difficult to bat down the order and show the aggression straightaway. Sanju Samson did not even come to bat, the No.8 position is a position that is quite low for him. Even Axar Patel struggled, he is someone who is fluent mostly, even he did not seem in good rhythm. Overall, looking at the batting, it seems that Abhishek Sharma is now the mainstay," he added.

Team India's sixth wicket fell off the final delivery of the innings, meaning that Sanju Samson, slotted in at No.8, did not avail a chance to bat. The wicket-keeper has been floating in the batting order throughout the Asia Cup, and was castled after a sluggish innings during the run chase against Pakistan in the Super 4 stage.

"He is the best T20 batter" - Irfan Pathan backs Abhishek Sharma to be the best T20 batter India have ever produced

One of the major positives for India, if not the best, was Abhishek Sharma's stunning display with the bat. The No. 1-ranked T20I batter scored a sparkling 75 off just 37 deliveries to continue his excellent Asia Cup 2025 campaign. He is the elading run-scorer of the tournament, and now has back-to-back fifties, following his match-winning display against Pakistan recently.

Irfan Pathan hailed the youngster's ability to maintain such a high strike as well as being consistent.

"Abhishek Sharma, I mean India have never found such a T20 batter till now. He is the best T20 batter, he strikes close to 200 that too with incredible consistency. In the first three overs, only 17 runs were scored, but in spite of that, they ended with an unbelievable score in the powerplay," Pathan said.

"His hitting ability is incredible, he never stops. The way he targets down the ground, the way he plays through the offside, it is a lot of fun watching that," he added.

The Men in Blue qualified for the Asia Cup 2025 Final after the win over Bangladesh. They will play their final Super 4 stage match against Sri Lanka on Friday, September 26, at the Dubai International Stadium.

