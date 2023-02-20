India Women's next match in Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Date, Time & Opposition

India Women beat Ireland Women by five runs (DLS method) in match number 18 of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 at St George's Park in Gqeberha on Monday, February 20. This was India’s last match in the league stage. They finished with three wins in four games, going down only to England, and thus qualified for the semi-finals of the tournament.

India Women batted first after winning the toss against Ireland Women and posted a competitive 155 for six on the board. Smriti Mandhana, who was dropped four times, ended up top-scoring with 87 off 56 balls.

The left-handed batter’s knock featured nine fours and three sixes. Fellow opener Shafali Verma scored 24. For Ireland, skipper Laura Delany claimed 3/33, while Orla Prendergast picked up 2/22.

In the chase, Ireland lost Amy Hunter (one) off the first ball after she was involved in a mix-up with fellow opener Gaby Lewis while attempting a second run. In the same over, Renuka Singh cleaned up Prendergast for a duck.

Lewis (32* off 25) and skipper Delany (17* off 20) lifted Ireland with a third-wicket stand of 53*. Ireland Women were 54/2 after 8.2 overs when rain came down and prevented any further play in the T20 World Cup match.

Ireland were five runs behind the DLS par score (59) and India Women were declared winners.

India Women's Next T20 World Cup 2023 Match Details

Following India Women’s win over Ireland, they finished Group B with six points and a net run rate of +0.253. They are guaranteed a top-two finish and a place in the T20 World Cup 2023 semi-finals. The last match in Group B will be played between England Women and Pakistan Women at Newlands in Cape Town on Tuesday, February 21.

England are currently on six points, with a healthy net run rate of +1.776. Even if they lose to Pakistan in their last group match, it is highly unlikely that they will slip below India Women in the points table. As such, they seem set to top the group.

As per the ICC T20 World Cup 2023 schedule, the table-topper of Group A will meet the second-placed team in Group B. Australia Women are confirmed to finish No. 1 in Group A, with eight points and a net run rate of +2.149.

In what seems to be the likeliest of scenarios, Australia Women look set to face India Women in the first semi-final of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 at Newlands in Cape Town on Thursday, February 23.

