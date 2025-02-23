Indian bowler misses hat-trick in second consecutive game in 2025 Champions Trophy

A bowler from the Indian team missed a hat-trick in the second consecutive game in the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy. After Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav became the second bowler from India to miss out on a hat-trick in the ongoing tournament.

Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Salman Agha on the fourth ball of the 43rd over who was caught by Ravindra Jadeja while trying to swing across the line. On the very next delivery, Kuldeep struck again as he sent Shaheen Afridi back to the hut, trapping him LBW.

The Indian spinner was on a hat-trick as Naseem Shan walked out to bat. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma went with an attacking field but Naseem defended the ball well, denying him the hat-trick.

In India's opening match of the 2025 Champions Trophy against Bangladesh, Axar Patel also missed out on a hat-trick. He dismissed Bangladesh batters Tanzid Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim off successive deliveries in an over. He also managed to create an opportunity in the very next ball as Jaker Ali edged one behind to the first slip.

However, Rohit, who was fielding in that position, unfortunately, dropped a sitter, which resulted in Axar missing out on a well-deserved hat-trick.

Therefore, with Kuldeep Yadav missing out too, this is the second instance of an Indian bowler missing a hat-trick in consecutive games in the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy.

India put up a dominant display to bundle Pakistan out for 241 in 2025 Champions Trophy clash

Team India put up a brilliant display with the ball to bowl Pakistan out for just 241 runs after being asked to bowl first. The Men In Blue kept picking up wickets at regular intervals and did not allow Pakistan to come back into the contest.

Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/40 from nine overs. Hardik Pandya grabbed a couple of wickets, while Harshit Rana, Axar Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with a wicket each.

Rohit and company will be confident of chasing this total down after having chased 229 runs in the first game at the same venue against Bangladesh.

