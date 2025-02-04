Indian cricket icon hits the nets as he prepares for International Masters League 2025 [Watch]

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was spotted in the nets on Tuesday, February 4, refining his skills ahead of the inaugural season of the International Masters League. The tournament will feature retired superstars from around the world.

The T20 tournament will feature six teams—India Masters, Sri Lanka Masters, Australia Masters, West Indies Masters, South Africa Masters, and England Masters. It will kick off on February 22 and run until March 16, with matches scheduled across Navi Mumbai, Lucknow, and Raipur.

Sachin Tendulkar will captain India, Kumar Sangakkara will lead Sri Lanka, and Eoin Morgan will head England. Shane Watson will take the reins of Australia, Brian Lara will guide West Indies, and Jacques Kallis will lead South Africa.

To prepare for the tournament, the Master Blaster was seen fine-tuning his skills in the nets on Tuesday. The official X account of Sachin Tendulkar’s former IPL team, Mumbai Indians, posted the video, captioning it:

“Look who we saw in the nets from our windows.”

While the full squad has not been revealed yet, it has been confirmed that the 2011 ODI World Cup Player of the Tournament, Yuvraj Singh, will also be part of the India Masters team.

Sachin Tendulkar receives Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award at BCCI Naman Awards 2025

On Saturday, February 1, the BCCI hosted the Naman Awards 2025 in Mumbai, where former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was honored with the Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Mumbai cricketer has left an indelible mark on the game, still holding the record for the most runs across all formats in world cricket.

The right-handed batter played a record 200 Tests for India, amassing 15,921 runs at an average of 53.78, including 68 fifties and a record 51 hundreds, with his highest score being an unbeaten 248.

In addition, Tendulkar represented the nation in 463 ODIs, scoring 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83, with 96 fifties and 49 hundreds to his name. Furthermore, the Master Blaster featured in one T20I, contributing 10 runs.

