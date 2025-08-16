"Indian cricket must not adjust for Bumrah" - Sanjay Manjrekar's brutal comment after ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar shared his honest opinion on Jasprit Bumrah's inability to participate in a demanding five-Test series fully. Manjrekar stated that Bumrah must adapt to the needs of Indian cricket instead of expecting the team to accommodate him.

It was decided before India left for England that the pace spearhead would only play in three of the five Tests, and this plan was followed accordingly. However, the right-arm fast bowler's choice of which matches to play drew significant criticism.

Writing in his column for The Hindustan Times, the 60-year-old stressed the need for durability if Bumrah is to serve Indian cricket for a long time.

"As for Bumrah, of whom I am a fan, if he really wants to serve Indian Test cricket, longevity and durability is an imperative for him, it’s after all the true test of a great athlete is to still turn up when not 100% fit and deliver. Indian cricket must not adjust for Bumrah, Bumrah must. That is, if he wants to."

Manjrekar went on to claim that the 31-year-old should not be the first pick if he is not eager and match fit, regardless of his skill level.

"It reminded us of the eternal truth of sport and life, no one, however great, is indispensable. And this is how India must handle Bumrah. If he cannot play more than two matches in a row or sometimes even more than one, he must not be your frontline pick. Players who are match fit, eager, keen to play and perform should be picked any day for me over a highly skilled player."

The Ahmedabad-born cricketer notably couldn't play a full part during the Australia tour, as he was unable to bowl in the fourth innings of the fifth Test in Sydney due to a back injury. He was still the highest wicket-taker of the series with 32 scalps.

"Poetic justice that the two Tests India won were two matches Bumrah did not play" - Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar. (Image Credits: Getty)

Manjrekar added that Bumrah's fitness concerns should prompt the selectors to make some hard calls moving forward, stating:

"The second point I will make is this, that the game will always show us the mirror however much we try and gloss over things. It was poetic justice that the two Tests India won were two matches Bumrah did not play. This should embolden the Indian selectors to make some hard choices when it comes to big-name players."

The star bowler could be rested for the home Tests against West Indies and South Africa this season.

