"Indian cricket needs more Sirajs" - Kapil Dev heaps massive praise on Team India star after heroics in ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Legendary Indian all-rounder Kapil Dev hailed pacer Mohammed Siraj for his heroics in the recently concluded Test series in England. The 31-year-old played all five Tests and bowled an incredible 185.3 overs, helping India finish the tour with a 2-2 draw.

Siraj led all bowlers from both sides in wickets with 23 at an average of 32.43, including two 5-wicket hauls. With India trailing 1-2 entering the final Test, the right-arm seamer picked up nine wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the second innings, to help inspire a six-run win.

Talking about Siraj and his awe-inspiring performances in England, Kapil Dev told Mid-Day:

"Siraj is a real hero. The good thing is that he did not try to do anything extraordinary. He simply kept the ball in the right areas, especially around off stump and success followed. Siraj was leading the bowling attack [in Jasprit Bumrah’s absence] and he did it courageously. Indian cricket needs more Sirajs."

He added:

"Siraj was in high spirits and lifted the entire team on that last day. [No. 7 Jamie] Smith was a dangerous batter and when Siraj removed him, it brought the belief back into the Indian team. Siraj dropped a catch on Day Four, yet he bowled his best after that. That’s a rare and great quality. He never looked under pressure."

The hosts needed only 35 runs to win with four wickets in hand, heading into Day 5 of the series finale at the Oval. However, Siraj picked up three out of the final four wickets on the final morning to set off wild celebrations among the Indian players.

"Our team has proved that speaking English is not necessary" - Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev praised the entire Indian team for their heroic efforts to draw the Test series in England. Despite fielding a relatively inexperienced squad, following the recent retirements of Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli, new captain Shubman Gill led the side admirably.

It was India's second consecutive 2-2 Test series draw in England, following a similar result on their 2021/22 tour.

"England needed 35 runs and India needed four wickets. This was the situation on the morning of Day Five and we plucked all four wickets. We may not speak better English, but our team has proved that speaking English is not necessary when it comes to winning a cricket match," said Kapil Dev (via the aforementioned source).

The drawn result also broke India's losing run in Tests, having suffered defeats in their previous two series against New Zealand and Australia by 0-3 and 1-3 margins, respectively.

