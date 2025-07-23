"Indian Cricket Team injury update" - Top 10 funny memes ahead of 4th ENG vs IND 2025 Test in Manchester

By Balakrishna
Modified Jul 23, 2025 10:59 IST
Fans react ahead of 4th ENG vs IND 2025 Test. (Images: X - BCCI, Instagram - worldofcricketmemes_
Fans react ahead of 4th ENG vs IND 2025 Test. (Images: X - BCCI, Instagram - worldofcricketmemes_

Team India and England are set to clash in the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, starting Wednesday (July 23) at Old Trafford in Manchester. England currently has a 2-1 lead in the five-match series after three Tests.

Ad

The series has been closely contested so far, with some standout performances from both teams. England came back from behind and chased down a massive target of 371 in the final innings to begin with a victory in Leeds during the opening Test.

The visiting team then registered a thumping 336-run triumph in the second Test in Birmingham to level the series. The English team later took a 2-1 lead at Lord's with a 22-run win after overcoming a stern fight from India in the third Test. Ben Stokes led his team from the front in the game with a Player of the Match effort.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Visiting captain Shubman Gill is currently the top scorer in the series after accumulating 607 runs across three games, while his deputy, Rishabh Pant, occupies the second spot with 425 runs. Mohammed Siraj is at the top in the bowling charts, picking up 13 wickets in three Tests.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the fourth Test to watch the two teams square off in another intense battle in Manchester. They conveyed their anticipation by sharing hilarious memes on X and Instagram. Here are some of the best memes:

Ad
"Indian Cricket Team injury update," an X post read.
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

"He's there because we believe that he can win us the match" - Shubman Gill on Anshul Kamboj ahead of 4th ENG vs IND 2025 Test in Manchester

Speaking at a press conference on the eve of the fourth Test, Shubman Gill expressed confidence in Anshul Kamboj's bowling abilities ahead of his potential debut. When enquired about the reasons behind Anhsul's selection in the team and his chances of playing the fourth Test, Gill replied:

Ad
"Yes, Anshul is very close to making his debut. We are going to see tomorrow, between him and Prasidh, who's going to make it to the XI. The communication is simple. We have seen him enough. The kind of skill sets that he brings to the table is exactly what we want in this team. He's there because we believe that he can win us the match. Even in the second Test, when Akash Deep was brought in, lot of people had questions."
Ad

On his assessment of the pitch for the fourth Test, Shubman added:

"When I went to see the wicket yesterday, it did not look that damp. But now, looking at the weather, I don't think there is not much chance for the wicket to dry that moisture out. So I think there will be a little bit more for the bowlers."
Ad

What should be the playing XI for the visitors during the fourth Test? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

You can get live match updates of the Manchester Test here.

About the author
Balakrishna

Balakrishna

Balakrishna has been a cricket writer at Sportskeeda for almost seven years. A sport that he has been following and playing since he was eight, Balakrishna enjoys the intensity of the sport, skills and strategies applied to get a result out of nowhere, and the thrill that it gives. He also played as a medium pace bowling all-rounder in four inter-college tournaments, winning twice.

Balakrishna’s all-time favorite cricketers are Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma. He admires Sachin’s stellar performances against legendary bowlers, along with his discipline and humility. Meanwhile, he is a big fan of how Rohit turned around his initial struggles to build a successful career.

He avidly supports Team India and 2016 IPL winners SunRisers Hyderabad. The first World Cup that Balakrishna ever saw was the 2003 World Cup, when Australia comprehensively triumphed over India in the final.

While working, he ensures he only uses reliable sources and provides relevant, ethical, and accurate information. When not working, Balakrishna enjoys playing table tennis and reading non-fiction books.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Balakrishna
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications