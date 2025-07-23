"Indian Cricket Team injury update" - Top 10 funny memes ahead of 4th ENG vs IND 2025 Test in Manchester

Team India and England are set to clash in the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, starting Wednesday (July 23) at Old Trafford in Manchester. England currently has a 2-1 lead in the five-match series after three Tests.The series has been closely contested so far, with some standout performances from both teams. England came back from behind and chased down a massive target of 371 in the final innings to begin with a victory in Leeds during the opening Test.The visiting team then registered a thumping 336-run triumph in the second Test in Birmingham to level the series. The English team later took a 2-1 lead at Lord's with a 22-run win after overcoming a stern fight from India in the third Test. Ben Stokes led his team from the front in the game with a Player of the Match effort.Visiting captain Shubman Gill is currently the top scorer in the series after accumulating 607 runs across three games, while his deputy, Rishabh Pant, occupies the second spot with 425 runs. Mohammed Siraj is at the top in the bowling charts, picking up 13 wickets in three Tests.Fans are eagerly awaiting the fourth Test to watch the two teams square off in another intense battle in Manchester. They conveyed their anticipation by sharing hilarious memes on X and Instagram. Here are some of the best memes:&quot;Indian Cricket Team injury update,&quot; an X post read. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post View this post on Instagram Instagram Post View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;He's there because we believe that he can win us the match&quot; - Shubman Gill on Anshul Kamboj ahead of 4th ENG vs IND 2025 Test in ManchesterSpeaking at a press conference on the eve of the fourth Test, Shubman Gill expressed confidence in Anshul Kamboj's bowling abilities ahead of his potential debut. When enquired about the reasons behind Anhsul's selection in the team and his chances of playing the fourth Test, Gill replied:&quot;Yes, Anshul is very close to making his debut. We are going to see tomorrow, between him and Prasidh, who's going to make it to the XI. The communication is simple. We have seen him enough. The kind of skill sets that he brings to the table is exactly what we want in this team. He's there because we believe that he can win us the match. Even in the second Test, when Akash Deep was brought in, lot of people had questions.&quot;On his assessment of the pitch for the fourth Test, Shubman added:&quot;When I went to see the wicket yesterday, it did not look that damp. But now, looking at the weather, I don't think there is not much chance for the wicket to dry that moisture out. So I think there will be a little bit more for the bowlers.&quot;What should be the playing XI for the visitors during the fourth Test? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.You can get live match updates of the Manchester Test here.