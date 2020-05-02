Indian cricket team star Rishabh Pant emphasises on MS Dhoni's impact on youngsters

Rishabh Pant (R) and MS Dhoni [PC: Twitter]

Indian cricket team's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant recently spoke about how MS Dhoni has his own way of offering help to youngsters when they seek guidance for a problem.

During an Instagram Live session hosted by the Delhi Capitals, the Indian team's star 'keeper spoke about how Dhoni has been a mentor for him throughout his career thus far.

"He (Dhoni) has been like a mentor to me on and off the field. I can approach him freely with any problem I may be facing, and he will never give me the entire solution for it," said Pant.

The southpaw made his Indian team debut during a T20I against England in January 2017, less than a year after he impressed for the Delhi Daredevils in IPL 2016.

When Pant made his Indian national team debut in January, he was the then-youngest debutant for the country, before his record was broken by all-rounder Washington Sundar.

Memorable couple of years for the Indian cricket team in the Test format

Pant made his Test debut for India the next year, in August 2018 and a month later, became the first Indian wicketkeeper to score a Test century in England. The Indian starlet's great form continued over the next year as he even scored an away Test century against Australia to cement his spot in the Indian team.

The Delhi-based cricketer spoke about how Dhoni has a unique method of giving Pant tips to certain issues, to ensure that the youngster also gains experience in the long run.

"This is so that I don't become entirely dependent on him, he gives me hints only that helps me solve the issue myself," Pant added

With a couple of useful knocks with the bat lower down the order, Pant has been earmarked as Dhoni's successor once the former Indian captain decides to call time on his career. And, during the conversation, Pant also shed light on how the Indian cricket team veteran always has his plans in place while batting.

"He's also one of my favourite batting partners, though it's not something that happens too often. If Mahi bhai is at the crease, you know things are sorted. He's got a plan in his head, and all you need to do is follow it," the youngster said.