Indian cricketers hang out in Manchester ahead of 3rd ODI against England

Team India cricketers were seen hanging out on the streets of Manchester ahead of the third and final ODI against England on Sunday (July 17) at Old Trafford.

All-rounder Axar Patel shared a photo on Instagram on Friday, where the cricketers were spotted posing for a photograph. Opener Shikhar Dhawan and pacers Mohammad Siraj and Avesh Khan were also seen in the picture.

Axar captioned the photo:

"🚂 Manchester 😎."

Meanwhile, the series is currently tied at 1-1 after England made a superb comeback in the second game at Lord's. Riding on left-arm pacer Reece Topley's 6/24 spell, the hosts bowled out the Men in Blue for 146, while chasing 246 runs.

Indian batters struggled mightily against the English bowlers before being reduced to 31/4 in 11.2 overs. Suryakumar Yadav (27) and Hardik Pandya (29) stitched together a small partnership, but once they were out, it was all over for the visitors.

"So glad that selectors have shown faith" - Sanjay Manjrekar on Shikhar Dhawan's inclusion in ODIs

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has, meanwhile, lauded the selection committee for showing faith in Dhawan in the 50-over format.

Dhawan, who made a return to the Indian team for the three ODIs against England, has scored 40 runs in two games so far.

Manjrekar feels the veteran opener is still a force to be reckoned with in the ODI format and has a lot to offer to Indian cricket. Speaking on SPORTS18's daily sports news show, 'Sports Over The Top' on July 14, he said:

"Shikhar Dhawan, who's got only one format now that he can cling on to but interestingly right through his career, from start to end, if you look at his performance in 50-overs cricket, it's always been the best. This is a format that suits him best and a format where he's been excellent.

"And I'm so glad that selectors have shown faith in him and reminded themselves that Shikhar Dhawan is still a force in 50-overs cricket. So brilliant to see them at the top."

With the ODI World Cup set to take place at home next year, Dhawan will look to hit the strides soon and make a strong case for taking up the opening slot alongside Rohit Sharma.

