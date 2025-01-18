Indian fast-bowler visits Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi after BGT 2024-25 [In Pictures]

By Dev Sharma
Modified Jan 18, 2025 11:55 IST
BORDER GAVASKAR TROPHY TEST: DEC 30 NRMA Insurance Boxing Day Test - Source: Getty
Akash Deep has played seven Tests for India (Source: Getty)

India pacer Akash Deep shared pictures from his visit to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi on social media on Saturday, January 18. The 28-year-old was part of the Indian squad for the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) in Australia.

The right-arm seamer played in two matches (the third and fourth Tests), picking up five wickets, before being ruled out of the fifth and final Test in Sydney due to a back injury. Meanwhile, the visitors’ performance fell short as they lost the series 3-1, marking their first defeat in the BGT in 10 years.

On Saturday, the Bengal cricketer shared pictures on Instagram from his visit to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. He captioned the post:

“Grateful for every blessing that comes my way. Seeking the blessing of Kashi Vishwanath ji. Har Har Mahadev.”

Overall, Akash Deep has represented India in seven Tests, taking 15 wickets.

“I was advised to off-load for 15 days” - Akash Deep provides an update on his injury

Akash Deep was sidelined for the fifth Test of the 2024-25 BGT due to a stiff back. Providing an update on his recovery, the 28-year-old pacer said [as quoted by Hindustan Times]:

“All good. My recovery is on course and since I had been playing non-stop cricket for a considerable period of time, I was advised to off-load (complete rest) for 15 days. I am following the advice of NCA and once they instruct me to start bowling, I will do so.”

Meanwhile, discussing his bowling approach, the pacer mentioned:

“My endeavour was to maintain discipline, bowl in good areas, and wait for the batter to make a mistake…doesn’t matter if the ball is new, semi-new, or old. I would be given a brief that in case I am not getting wickets, I should do the holding job at one end, slow down the game, and run-flow so that things are under control.”

Akash Deep is anticipated to play a significant role later this year when India tours England for a five-match Test series.

