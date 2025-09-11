Indian legend's management firm issues clarification over reports of ex-cricketer being in contention for BCCI President’s role

Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar’s management firm SRT Sports Management Pvt. Ltd has dismissed reports linking the legendary batter for the role of President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The firm has asked everyone to ignore the speculations.

The reports surfaced after outgoing BCCI President Roger Binny vacated the position in July, based on the age limit. According to the BCCI constitution, an officer bearer must vacate their role after reaching the age of 70.

In a statement, SRT Management stated (via ANI):

“It has come to our attention that certain reports and rumours have been circulating regarding Mr. Sachin Tendulkar being considered, or nominated, for the position of President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). We wish to categorically state that no such development has taken place. We urge all concerned to refrain from giving credence to unfounded speculations.”

Notably, Roger Binny was elected by the BCCI as their 36th president in October 2022. He had replaced former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who finished his three-year tenure. As per reports, he was the only candidate to file the nomination for the key role at that time.

During his stint, India won the 2024 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy titles. In 2023, he introduced the Women’s Premier League (WPL). The veteran also played a significant role in implementing equal match fees for men's and women’s cricketers in India, a historic decision towards the gender pay gap.

Rajeev Shukla might become BCCI’s next President at the next AGM meet

Rajeev Shukla has emerged as the top candidate to replace Roger Binny as the BCCI’s next President. As per reports, the 66-year-old is likely to serve the role on an interim basis. He might also contest for the full-time role.

Speaking to ANI, Shukla said:

"These are useless talks. When one spot is about to get vacant, the person next in line gets the interim charge before the election. It is a procedural thing.”

The BCCI will hold its next AGM before the end of September 2025.

